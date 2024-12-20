Company Announces That Their Specific Employees Will Receive No Holidays In 2025

Who doesn't look forward to holidays throughout the year? They’re a chance to celebrate something special and spend time with loved ones.

They're also an excuse to not work, which everyone obviously loves. Plus, you don't have to use PTO! Believe it or not, some companies don't give their employees holidays off, however.

One company announced that their employees will receive no holidays in 2025.

Content creator @thecourrent gave a startling life update in a recent video. In tears, she revealed that her unspecified company will not be giving their employees holidays off in 2025.

“The company that I work for just announced that [in] 2025, there will be no holidays,” she stated.

Many online were in disbelief that such a decision was allowed, questioning the legality and encouraging her to "drop the company name."

Admittedly, more context would have been nice. The video was only 15 seconds long and included just one full sentence. Regardless, it is safe to assume that this decision will be detrimental to employee morale.

Companies are not required by law to give employees holidays off.

Despite what many speculated in the video’s comments, what this company did is not illegal. Ethically questionable — sure. But legal nonetheless.

“Federal law does not mandate private employers to give employees time off on federal holidays,” R. Douglas Taylor Jr., a lawyer and shareholder in the firm Bean, Kinney, and Korman, explained.

“While government workers are generally entitled to time off for federal holidays, private employers are not legally required to do so,” he added.

So, assuming this woman doesn’t work for the government (and it sounds like she doesn’t), her employer does have the right to say their workers will not have holidays off — no matter how Grinch-like the decision makes them.

Several commenters also brought up the issue of holiday pay, but the U.S. Department of Labor confirmed that it is not mandatory either.

“The Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) does not require payment for time not worked, such as vacations or holidays (federal or otherwise),” they said. “These benefits are generally a matter of agreement between an employer and an employee (or the employee’s representative).”

Not having enough time off from work is a serious problem.

When working a 9-5, most of your time is filled by work responsibilities. Yet, that is not all we are meant to do as humans. In fact, constantly working has some very dangerous side effects.

According to VeryWell Health, working without breaks will almost surely lead to chronic stress. This, in turn, leads to health concerns like headaches, high blood pressure, and stomach problems.

Conversely, taking appropriate breaks leads to less stress and more productivity. While it may seem counterintuitive, the truth is that you can get more done when you’re well-rested.

Employees work hard, and they deserve to have a break on holidays without having to worry about using PTO. While this company's decision is legal, it certainly isn't right.

