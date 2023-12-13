Boss Insists Employee Work On Christmas Day Since He's 'Not Christian'

No matter what religion you are affiliated with, the holidays serve as a period for everyone to unwind from the long year they had and enjoy some much-needed rest and family time. However, some companies choose to remain open on Christmas Day, and one man revealed that not only is his boss is keeping their doors open on Christmas, but he also expects all employees who are not Christian to show up.

The man’s boss told him that he had to work on Christmas Day since he’s ‘not Christian.’

Sharing his frustration to the r/antiwork subreddit, the man claimed that his boss is keeping their company open on Christmas Day and the day after. According to the man, his boss informed all of his employees that if they are not Christian, they must report to work on Christmas and the day after since it is just “a regular day” for them.

Photo: VGstockstudio / Shutterstock

While the man is an Athiest and does not celebrate the religious aspects of the holiday, he still has plans to visit some of his family and enjoy the holiday season with them — although his boss does not exactly approve.

“The mother [expletive] came at me with the argument that this holiday isn’t for the non-Christians, so it’s going to be treated like regular work days for the non-Christians,” he wrote. “I told him clear as day that I’m not gonna report to work, and I’m not burning any of my PTO just because I am not Christian, I don’t care if I’m not getting paid.”

Many people online sided with the employee.

Commenters noted that the Christmas holiday is not entirely about celebrating Christmas. While many do celebrate the birth of Christ, the holiday is also about spending time with family and taking a break from a stressful work year.

“Tell your boss that it doesn't matter that you're not Christian," one Redditor commented. "Christmas is a government-recognized holiday regardless of what their pee-brain intellect conceived as reality."

“Millions and millions of non-Christians celebrate Christmas,” another user added.

Others pointed out the obvious double standard when it comes to the holidays and time off work. While most people assume that they will not have to fight with their bosses to have Christmas Day off, it's a different story when it comes to other religious holidays including Chanukah and Ramadan. Even when there are employees who celebrate these holidays, their Christian co-workers are often not asked to cover for them.

You do not have to be Christian to deserve time off for the holiday.

Granting time off on Christmas, even for those who may not celebrate the holiday, is rooted in the principles of inclusivity, diversity, and respect for different cultural and religious traditions. Taking time off during holidays contributes to employees' well-being by allowing them to spend quality time with family and friends, engage in cultural or religious activities, and recharge. In turn, they will be even more productive when they return to work.

Photo: Yuganov Konstantin / Shutterstock

While it might not be feasible for all businesses to close entirely on Christmas, offering flexible scheduling, remote work options, or additional holiday pay for those who work on Christmas can be alternative ways to accommodate diverse needs while keeping operations running smoothly.

Christian or not, hard-working employees should be granted the holidays to catch up with loved ones and decompress as a reward for their tireless work that kept companies running throughout the entire year.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.