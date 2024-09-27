6 Cheat Codes That Give Introverts An Unfair Advantage In Life, According To Psychology

Introverts can make a massive impact in life. Don’t undersell, hide, or become a hermit because you have identified too closely with what is little more than a label. Everything is possible, whether you’re in the limelight or working behind the scenes. Stay on your path, stick to your strengths, and do not quit.

Here are 6 cheat codes that give introverts an unfair advantage in life:

1. You're not any less ‘social’ than an extrovert

You just get drained more quickly by people. You could describe many introverts as more social than most because they are deeply fascinated by people and care about maintaining their connections with others.

The results from a 2020 study reaffirm the importance of social engagement for introverts. It showed that introverts with high social engagement have higher self-esteem, supporting previous research. This suggests that all students, regardless of their personality traits, can benefit from working with others, sharing ideas, and seeking help when needed.

2. You shouldn't feel badly about wanting to spend a lot of time alone

This is how we recharge. It’s also how we use our tremendous internal capacity to imagine, analyze, and make creative connections without the distractions of other people and the stimuli of the environment.

The world needs introverts to spend time in solitude. This is where we can make a significant impact.

Researchers found consistent evidence that the latter personality characteristic links to the extent to which a person sees solitude as a positive and valuable experience that should be pursued in its own right. Research suggests while it does not incline individuals to prefer solitude over social time, a disposition toward autonomous regulation helps individuals endorse the value of spending time with themselves in their everyday lives.

3. There's nothing wrong with you

Most of us live in a world that promotes extroversion and confuses it with ‘personality.’ It has nothing to do with personality. Personality is ever-changing. It simply means we process stimulation differently.

Just because everyone in the room is talking endlessly while you’re sharing less doesn’t mean there’s anything wrong. Feeling like an outsider is typical for most introverts, particularly in youth. But what society defines as ‘normal’ doesn’t mean it is normal. The ideas of the ‘crowd’ are usually wrong.

There’s nothing wrong with living a chill life. A study from the Journal of Personality found that due to a biological difference in how introverts and extroverts respond to rewards, introverts tend to have their definition of fun. They often find joy in a meaningful conversation, a good book, or a relaxing afternoon to yourself. These are not just pastimes but valuable experiences that enrich their lives.

4. You are not your past

Many introverts had some painful moments in their youth. And many introverts, including myself, allow their past to define their present personality or behaviors. This is crazy. For example, because I had some moments when I was awkward in my teens, I saw myself as awkward later in life.

I defined my personality as such — and this was a mistake. We are free to be whoever we want. We can create our personalities. High school doesn’t need to define us in any way.

5. The world needs you

It might not seem obvious, but society relies heavily on introverts. These are thoughtful, cerebral, intensely creative, and inventive.

To see our value, you need only look at some of the world’s most influential people — from Martin Luther King to Einstein, to JK Rowling, Elon Musk, and Newton. If someone who looks like you could change the world, so can you.

A 2008 study in the Journal of Motor Behavior found that introverts take a longer time to process information than extroverts. Kahnweiler says this is actually because they process more thoughtfully than extroverts do — they take extra time to understand ideas before moving on to new ones.

While we’re all often flooded with messages that we need to speak up and stand out to be successful, introverts can achieve even more if they hone their natural strengths

6. Other people do not have the power to hurt you

Many introverts can take criticism from other people very seriously. We can develop anxiety around these fears.

I know this from a lot of personal suffering. This happens because many of us care deeply about connecting, which is the opposite of what many extroverts think drives us. We do care.

What helped me a lot was realizing that ‘self-esteem’ is a made-up concept. As such, we can’t lose self-esteem. No one has that power. So, if someone judges you — it’s ok.

Nothing changes unless you allow it to via your interpretation. We are free to let go.

“There are so many young introverts who feel that something is wrong with them. And that’s incredibly disabling,” says Susan Cain, author of Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can’t Stop Talking.

Cain has helped to popularize a clearer understanding of what it means to be introverted. The most straightforward takeaway is this: introverts take their energy from alone time, while extroverts are energized by being around others, a 2021 Harvard Business Review reported. Introversion is separate from shyness or reserve.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient.