Woman Criticizes Another Woman For Her Outfit While At The Gym — ‘Is Her Husband In There Watching You Or Something?’

A woman who was simply trying to get a workout in was distracted by a fellow gymgoer who proceeded to berate her over her attire.

According to the other gymgoer, the woman was being “disrespectful” by wearing a top where her “boobs are hanging out,” and she urged her to “put a shirt on” the next time she went to the gym.

The woman was shocked after another woman in the gym berated her for her outfit choice.

While recording her workout routine at the gym, influencer Kylen Suttner was interrupted by another female gymgoer who was not happy with what she was wearing.

Advertisement

“Do you really think you can walk around the gym wearing that?” the woman, who was off-camera, said to a perplexed Suttner.

Advertisement

When Suttner asked what the issue with her outfit was, the woman told her that her top didn't adequately cover her chest. “We’re in a public place; can you be respectful?” she rudely said to Suttner. “No one wants to look at your boobs hanging out.”

A stunned Suttner assured the woman that she was fine with what she was wearing, hinting at her to move along with her day. But the woman had one final remark for her.

“Put a shirt on next time,” she advised Suttner.

Suttner said she is considering building a home gym after the disturbing incident. “Looking back, I’m just really mad that she thought she had the right to say that,” Suttner exclusively told Inside Edition of the woman.

Advertisement

The woman suspected the issue might not have been her gym outfit that had the woman upset. It might have been jealousy.

“Maybe her boyfriend was staring at me, and it triggered her? I don’t know,” Suttner speculated.

She also noted that she was breastfeeding her 4-month-old son at the time and that the outfits she usually wears to the gym are “much more revealing.”

“I’m a little larger up here right now!” she said.

Advertisement

Still, her outfit was perfectly acceptable, and most people agreed!

“Your shirt is perfectly appropriate, babe. She’s either jealous or her husband was peeping you or both. Keep going girl!!” one TikTok user commented.

“Someone is feeling insecure and taking it out on someone she’s jealous of. You do you, you look great,” another user wrote.

Even if the woman’s partner was at the gym and happened to be stealing glances at Suttner, she had no right to dictate and criticize her outfit.

If she wants to cover up her cleavage, that is her right! However, she does not have the right to insist that others cover up as well.

Maples Images | Shutterstock

Advertisement

The gym is a space where one should be able to wear attire that allows them to complete their workouts comfortably and have the freedom to focus without others coming up to them and berating them for their choice of clothing.

If anything, we women should support one another, not tear each other down. In fact, research has shown that women are much more successful when they have the support of other women.

We already face enough criticism — let’s not make it any harder by casting judgment on our fellow females!

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.