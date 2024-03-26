Loyal Employee Was Fired By Impersonal Letter After 20 Years On The Job — She Didn’t Even Get A Phone Call To Say Goodbye

It's sometimes hard for employees to trust that they are a valuable addition to a company. It contributes to the disconnect that happens in the workplace, and such was the case for a woman named Amy Maurer Creel, who dedicated two decades to her company, only to end up fired without any consideration or remorse.

Creel was a loyal employee for 20 years before being fired by an impersonal letter.

Creel explained that she was recently fired from her job of over 20 years, and didn't receive a phone call from her boss letting her know what was going on.

Instead, she received a lackluster letter that was incredibly impersonal and didn't speak to how valuable she assumed she was to this company.

"I'm gonna read you some excerpts," Creel said. "'I regret to inform you that your employment is ending. This decision is based on a strategic business decision regarding the company's position on the current market. Please make sure all relevant files are shared.'"

The company went on to inform Creel that not only was her "final sheet" due, but that if she had any questions about the matter, she was obligated to reach out and let them know. And that was it, in less than 100 words, Creel was fired after dedicating two entire decades to working for that company.

It's such a blatant lack of respect that not only was Creel fired without receiving any direct reason why, but the notice came through a form letter as if she had been working at the company for two days instead of 20 years. Such actions not only hurt Creel, but if other employees at this company were made aware of the way she was fired, it would shake their trust that the same thing might happen to them.

It seems companies fail to realize how their behavior toward a single employee can trickle down and end up affecting the people remaining.

In a report from the National Employment Law Project, of the 40% of U.S. workers that have been fired or let go by employers at some point in their lives, 69% report that employers have terminated them for no reason or an unfair reason, and 72% report that they have been terminated without warning or a chance to improve.

Most people in the comments section unfortunately related to Creel's experience.

Thousands of TikTok commenters had similar stories that have happened to them, or people they know. One user admitted that his wife, who worked for a company for over 25 years, was fired in the same way Creel had been.

"She did not train her replacement. Shredded all her order sheets and left the same day," they wrote, while another user added, "My co-worker was employed for 35 years. Passed away, and we were called into a meeting to replace her that afternoon."

Job security fears are a reality for most working-class Americans, who have admitted to feeling both undervalued and easily replaceable at their jobs.

According to a 2023 study, nearly three in five employed Americans (57%) say they feel less than 100% secure in their current job, including 64% of those who feel their company lacks a strong culture of appreciation. For employees with marginalized identities, nearly two in three employed people of color (64%) and LGBTQIA+ (64%) say they feel less than 100% secure in their jobs.

"For recognition to come across as genuine and meaningful, it can't be an afterthought but must be given with intent, with the recognition giver shining a light on the individual's achievements." Robert Ordever, a managing director for O.C. Tanner European, a company that also surveyed underappreciated employees, told Fortune.

"Giving appreciation publicly in front of leaders and peers also elevates the moment, making it truly memorable."

For a company to keep their employees happy and productivity high, they need to be observant about the attitudes of their team members. This could take many forms, for example, one-on-one employee meetings, where time is carved out to go over concerns, questions, and opportunities to talk about possible growth.

Whatever the solution is, and it will look different from company to company, the underlying idea is that employers should be willing to listen to their employees, and if they need to let someone go, do it in a way that doesn't sever the professional relationship or make that employee feel as if they've just wasted 20 years of their life.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.