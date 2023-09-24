15 Career Hacks That Help You Get What You Want In Life, Too

Subtle changes anyone can make that go well beyond making you a professional powerhouse.
By Michele Molitor
Last updated on Sep 24, 2023
Photo: ismagilov, Robert Kneschke | Canva
When it comes to taking your career success to a new level, there are some fundamental things you should keep in mind.
No matter where you’re from, I’ve found these things to be pretty much universal.
Read through the list and see what resonates most for you, as well as which ones sting a little or give you pause. Those are the ones you need to pay particular attention to.
They’re the ones you might consider giving some time, thought, and energy to. From this foundation, you can more effectively work from your "sweet spot" where your values, natural talents, and purpose all intersect.
This is the most powerful way to enhance your career success, increase your confidence, and overcome imposter syndrome, while also increasing your job satisfaction and well-being.
RELATED: The 'S.M.A.R.T.' Way To Be Successful In Every Aspect Of Your Life
Here are 15 powerful career hacks (that work for the rest of your life, too)
1. Deep breathing
First, take a deep breath and chill out a little.
You don't have to have everything figured out today.
2. Knowing your core values
Identify your core values and compelling "why." Then, align your work to these beliefs. The more aligned you are, the better your career will flow.
3. Being aware of the best use of you
Ask yourself: What's the highest, most valuable use of your time, energy, and talents over the next 12 months?
4. Doing what you love
Notice what pulls you forward in your work and fills your cup — the things you do where time disappears.
Then find ways to do more of that, more often.
5. Knowing your "don’t want's"
Notice what’s not working for you and move those obstacles out of the way.
Write down what you "do want" and what you "don't want" in your life and career as you move ahead.
RELATED: 8 Ways Toxic Perfectionism Seeps Into Your Life & Sabotages Your Happiness
6. Using your brainpower
If you’re bored, then you’re not being challenged, and you’re not growing.
Do you want to choose growth or stagnation for yourself?
7. Being aware that failure is still learning
Learn from your mistakes and missteps and then move forward with those lessons front of mind while leaving the scars in the past.
8. Following the wisdom
Hang out with people wiser than you — learn from their mistakes, so you can avoid them.
And then, even maybe, leap-frog right over them to even greater success.
9. Being wary of false truths
What false truths are you telling yourself? What old beliefs and decisions about yourself are holding you back from achieving all that you know in your heart, you’re capable of achieving?
Here’s a hint: You are enough.
RELATED: How To Measure Your Success In Life On Your Own Terms
10. Being true to yourself
Live authentically. Find your way to share your gifts and unique talents with the world. Different is beautiful.
11. Giving yourself permission
Full permission to be yourself, to listen to your heart and spirit, and create a life you love.
You’re worth it.
12. Knowing what’s needed now
What steps can you take today to move you forward in the direction of your goals and dreams?
Identify the hard stuff and do those things first.
13. Doing some "out of the box" thinking
Open up your vision to the possibilities that are all around you, versus what you think they should look like.
Notice where your fears are trying to fool you to stay inside the box as well.
Related Stories From YourTango:
14. Being invested in the game
Do you have an investment in the game? What’s your catalyst or carrot for moving yourself forward?
Use this as a motivator and let it fuel the fire in your belly to help drive your success.
15. Choosing joy
Each day, choose the perspective that lifts you up and motivates you from the inside out.
As you find more joy in each day, you’ll feel better and much happier, which triggers the happy chemicals in your brain (dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin, and endorphins).
All of which helps to increase your confidence and well-being! And guess what? Other people like working with happy people, so create a win-win!
You've got this!
RELATED: Forget Everything You've Been Told About Success, And Do This Instead
More for You:
Michele Molitor, CPCC, CHt, is a certified coach and hypnotherapist, and co-author of the book 'Breakthrough Healing.' She assists high-achieving professionals in reducing their overwhelm and reclaiming their self-confidence, calm, and clarity to create a thriving life and career.
This article was originally published at Linked In. Reprinted with permission from the author.