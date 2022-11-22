The Intense Fitness Routine That Will Help You Tap Into Your Feminine Energy

There are plenty of fitness routines out there that help people get into great shape, and improve their physical and mental state. But a popular type of yoga called Buti yoga is helping people get in touch with their feminine energy, plus letting people reap the numerous benefits of this practice.

But contrary to what the name "Buti Yoga" sounds like, it's not actually a brand of yoga solely focused on one's backside.

What is Buti yoga?

This form of yoga blends primal-based movements, tribal dance, deep core conditioning, and dynamic yoga "asana," which means to be seated in a firm but relaxed position.

Simply put, Buti yoga is a more relaxed, free-form way of moving from one position to the next, combined with loud music and lots of sweat.

Buti (pronounced "booty") yoga was created by celebrity trainer Bizzie Gold back in 2010. This workout is cardio intense and combines traditional yoga with tribal dance moves. The goal of this type of workout is to not only strengthen your muscles, but to raise your resting metabolic rate.

One aspect of the Buti Yoga program, from Bizzie Gold, is something called the Spiral Structure Technique, a term trademarked by the company itself. This refers to the release and toning of the body while activating "shakti" — or the divine feminine energy — as it pertains to physicality, emotion, and energy.

The main point of Buti yoga is to let go. Let go of all that is holding you back, emotionally and mentally. It's to help you cleanse your mind of toxicity and trauma.

The term "Buti" is an Indian Marathi word that means "the cure to something hidden away or kept secret," which implies that the pathway to healing oneself is found from within.

This type of yoga practice was developed to create a workout where you leave feeling euphoric and celebratory of yourself, rather than seeing movement/exercise as punishment.

Difference Between Traditional Yoga and Buti Yoga

One of the most significant differences is that Buti Yoga is highly influenced by music, which plays a major role in classes.

According to Dani Savka, a Buti yoga teacher at LA's Conservatory for the Performing Arts, "The instructors use the music to intuitively cultivate every movement, sequence, and flow so that we're leading from the heart space and allowing that primal movement and energy to come through."

Another strong difference is that Buti yoga relies heavily on cardio while traditional yoga is centered around Zen. In Buti yoga, your body takes on more stress than it would during a traditional yoga class; it has a lot to do with the environment in which the class takes place.

Buti yoga also includes plyometrics, which are specific movements that help to build up muscle (i.e., push-ups, running, jumping, kicking) not found within regular yoga standards.

Benefits of Buti Yoga

1. Buti yoga sculpts and tones your body.

When it comes to your body, you may want it to look a certain way. The physical benefits of Buti yoga are infinite. With Buti yoga's intense workout, you can work on, sculpt, and tone your entire body in one session.

If you keep up with the high-calorie burn the exercise has to offer, you could end up with abs, toned arms, sculpted legs, and even a firm booty. You can ultimately transform your body.

2. Buti yoga is empowering.

For women especially, going to a gym can be very intimidating. But with Buti yoga, the first thing you do is scream, yell, and act wild within the classroom.

This is to let women drop their guard and be animalistic without anyone thinking they are improper or unladylike. It helps the room as a whole relieve tension and come together.

It allows them to relax and not carry the world's weight on their shoulders when trying to take care of themselves. It also encourages them to dive into their feminine energy and know that they are divine creatures who can do the impossible.

Says Savka, "Living in a society where there's still pressure to be, feel, and look a certain way, Buti has been a positive disrupter in the sense that it leads us to be happy with who we are, however unique we may be — and to show up being happy with the skin we're in and the minds we have."

3. Buti yoga improves your emotional health.

Since it's technically a yoga class, fitness goals like toning and flexibility are encouraged, but it's emphasized that the most important point of Buti yoga is emotional health.

Feeling good about yourself and your workouts is what is known as the "Buti High."

In today's day and age, when more and more of us suffer from constant stress and anxiety, it's understandable how a workout that emphasizes emotional well-being has gained so much popularity.

What is a Buti yoga class like?

If it's your first time going to a Buti yoga class, expect to sweat a lot, but in a good way, with a high-intensity workout. The class often becomes a community that empowers each other to do the best they can.

Also expect it to be an extremely emotional experience. People even admit to crying at the end of their class because of how moved they became during it.

Buti yoga is not only found in studios and gyms, but participants can also access the program at home through DVDs, paid online workouts, and YouTube.

Savka encourages anyone trying Buti yoga for the first time to go in with an open mind, adding, "This practice is all about getting out of your head and into your body — and with Buti, we consider each class as a 'tribe' — like, we've got your back. There's no sense of competition and we're with you instead of seeing who's the most flexible, the strongest, and so on."

