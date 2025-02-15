It can sometimes be hard to sit down and have genuine conversations and interactions with people because we live in a society that values speed and bluntness over respectful and thoughtful communication. With things like social media and the never-ending evolution of technology, it can be difficult to actually slow down and enjoy human interaction with people, and as a result, some people may struggle with the grace and thoughtfulness that are needed in certain moments.

However, high-value individuals might be able to serve as a reminder that there's nothing wrong with having a bit of poise every now and again. And it's the brilliant phrases high-value people say often, according to psychology, that leave a lasting impression, whether you're in a casual conversation or a formal setting.

Here are 11 brilliant phrases high-value people say often, according to psychology

1. 'I appreciate your perspective'

fizkes | Shutterstock

This phrase not only embodies class for someone else's perspective, but it also validates that person's feelings and thoughts, even if you might not necessarily agree with them. It shows the utmost respect for someone's opinion, and in such a divided world that we live in, we could all use a bit more grace and compassion when we're communicating with each other.

There truly is value in being able to appreciate and understand where someone else is coming from, especially in moments of conflict. "To solve problems and resolve conflicts constructively, participants need to understand each other's perspectives," psychotherapist David W. Johnson Ed.D. says.

He continues, "Doing so will help them get a clear understanding of all sides of the issue, an accurate assessment of their validity and relative merits, and the ability to think creatively to come up with the potential solutions that maximize joint outcomes and fulfill the interests of all participants."

Advertisement

2. 'How can I be of assistance?'

stockfour | Shutterstock

One of the phrases high-value people say often, asking this question expresses a feeling of courtesy and respect to those with whom they're interacting. Unlike casually asking, "Do you need help with something?" or "Let me know if you need help?" asking how you can be of assistance shows a level of attentiveness and willingness to help out with any problem or conflict that someone may be having.

There's also a plethora of benefits to making yourself available whenever you can sense that someone just needs an extra hand. Taryn Fernandes, a supervising physician, explained, "Studies have shown that helping others can decrease cortisol, the stress hormone, while increasing oxytocin, related to positive social interactions and generosity."

Fernandes adds, "Additionally, acts of kindness can lower stress levels, promoting feelings of happiness, calm, inspiration, and generosity. These factors improve mental well-being, reduce depression and anxiety symptoms, and sustain mental health by fostering social interactions."

Advertisement

3. 'That's a fascinating point. Tell me more'

Jacob Lund | Shutterstock

Not only is this phrase a helpful way to make sure a conversation stays engaging, but it also validates the other person's thoughts and feelings, while leaving the floor open for them to continue speaking. There's nothing more heartwarming than being in conversation with someone who genuinely cares about the things you're saying and isn't simply waiting for their turn to speak.

There is such value in being able to foster and nurture a meaningful conversation with the people that matter, but also being able to have that with strangers that you might have a quick encounter with on the street.

Studies, including one published in Social Psychological and Personality Science, show that although people are hesitant to have meaningful, genuine social interaction with those they do not know, they are happier when they treat a stranger as a stepping stone. This finding shows that a greater connection between small talk to more meaningful conversations can positively impact happiness.

Advertisement

4. 'I take full responsibility for that'

fizkes | Shutterstock

People will automatically respect someone who isn't afraid to take accountability in a situation that they're in. Not only does it show emotional maturity but it demonstrates that someone isn't afraid to look inward at their own actions to figure out and remedy how they may have harmed someone else. They're willing to analyze their mistakes so they can learn and grow from it, which is commendable.

Lissy Abrahams, a couples psychotherapist, wrote about the role that accountability can take in the various relationships that we have in our lives, saying, "Taking accountability involves recognizing and admitting your part or misunderstanding. This recognition is not about self-flagellation or accepting all blame; it's about understanding that everyone contributes to a healthy relationship dynamic in some way and being willing to explore how your actions may have contributed."

Advertisement

5. 'Let's focus on solutions'

Jose Calsina | Shutterstock

Saying "Let's focus on solutions" is one of the brilliant phrases high-value people say often, often as a way to shift a conversation from dwelling on the issues that someone may be facing and, instead, diverting the conversation into more helpful territory where a solution can be found.

High-value individuals who use this phrase are adamant about not staying in a negative headspace, which can be quite detrimental to our overall well-being. It can be hard to get rid of negative thoughts and instead focus on solutions. But clinical psychology expert Arlin Cuncic, MA encourages individuals to not only identify and confront these negative thoughts, but also to combat them with mindfulness.

Advertisement

6. 'Let's find common ground'

stockfour | Shutterstock

A high-value individual appreciates being able to connect with others and help build stronger relationships with the people they know. On the other hand, this phrase can also be used to resolve conflicts and tensions, taking away from one person trying to be "right" and, instead, focusing on being able to find common ground and work through issues without animosity.

One-sided victories don't help anyone involved, but learning how to resolve conflict without pointing fingers is a rather valuable skill, mostly because conflict in relationships is unavoidable and actually quite healthy.

According to researcher and teacher Elizabeth Dorrance Hall PhD, large amounts of research on the communication field have focused on conflict. "Understanding why and how conflict can be useful is the first step to changing our perceptions of conflict. Fortunately, that research has determined that conflict can be quite healthy for relationships," she states.

Advertisement

7. 'No, but thank you for thinking of me'

Jose Calsina | Shutterstock

This phrase is used by high-value people as a way to express their gratitude about an offer, request, or opportunity, but they don't want to decline in a way that makes the other person feel bad about asking them in the first place. Instead of simply saying "no" directly, using this phrase shows they still have respect and compassion for the person who's asked them to do something.

Individuals who use this phrase are also leaving the door open for any future requests, but making it known that they don't feel obligated to accept something that may not serve them at that moment. There is power in being able to say no to things in a healthy way and therefore setting boundaries.

As experts from MindMatters MenningerClinic explained, "We feel more obligated to go along with things we honestly do not want to do in order to be socially accepted. Saying no can create more mental health stability by helping with self-care and build your self-esteem and confidence by setting boundaries."

Advertisement

8. 'I trust your judgment on this'

Jose Calsina | Shutterstock

By using one of the brilliant phrases high-value people say often, telling someone "I trust your judgment on this," these individuals are exhibiting skills that can be used to empower others. A phrase like this can be used in various situations, including the workplace, with friends and family, and even with conflict resolution.

By telling someone that you wholeheartedly believe they have good intentions and know what they're doing, you're building that individual up and allowing them to feel more confident in their actions. You're managing to build trust with others by allowing them to take the reins instead of being self-conscious and wondering if they're doing something right.

Advertisement

9. 'I see what you mean, and I would like to add...'

Jose Calsina | Shutterstock

When high-value people use this phrase, they're emphasizing the power of constructive communication without tearing the other person down. You don't necessarily have to agree with someone's opinion, but instead of criticizing them and making them feel bad for volunteering their thoughts, you can use this phrase as a way to further open up the discussion.

This phrase is also helpful to avoid being condescending, because while you may know more information than they do, you're not presenting that in a way that puts you above them.

Advertisement

10. 'I was wrong about that, and I appreciate the correction'

fizkes | Shutterstock

When high-value individuals use this phrase, they're not only admitting to their faults, but they're expressing gratitude and appreciation for the fact that someone was willing to correct them and give them the right information. This phrase is void of arrogance or trying to come across as a victim when someone had nothing but good intentions by correcting you.

Many people truly struggle with being able to confidently admit that they were wrong about something without taking it as a personal attack on their character. However, high-value individuals are able to see it as an opportunity for growth and that acknowledging mistakes is a sign of strength, not weakness.

Advertisement

11. 'Let's take a step back and look at the bigger picture'

AlessandroBiascioli | Shutterstock

As one of the brilliant phrases high-value people say often, they're showing that not only are they able to adequately resolve conflicts, but they're willing to work with others to come to a solution without letting their ego or emotions get in the way. Using this phrase in any situation where there's tension allows for effective communication without people making rash or impulsive decisions that they haven't thought through yet.

Coming to any solution in any situation can be tricky without immediately launching into stress and feeling overwhelmed, but that's why using this phrase can be such a quick way to diffuse any interaction and make sure that everyone in the room can simply take a deep breath and proceed without ending up in a cycle of pointless arguing.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.