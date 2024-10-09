When Someone Speaks Of Their Pain, Listen Closely

Being depressed isn’t something you can talk someone out of. Most of the time, people are not asking for feedback or advice when they open up about their feelings. I wasn’t looking for someone to say, “This is life, and you just have to deal with it,” or “You’re not the only one who feels this way.”

It’s not a problem you can solve with a few motivational words. We first live in layers of emotional pain, and we can’t move to the layers of physical action and spiritual change unless we can heal our hearts first.

Most people who are suffering already know the solutions. They don’t need answers; they need someone to hold their pain for a moment. Without feeling understood, they can’t begin to heal.

I admit, on many occasions, I, too, jumped to conclusions, offering practical suggestions. But the response was always an “um” or a “hmm,” and then they’d fade from the conversation. I had lost them.

Listening to people has taught me that whenever the other person in pain starts becoming resistant during a conversation, it’s a signal to pause and simply listen.

Most people need an outlet to vent about the challenges they are dealing with in life, and knowing you have someone you can turn to in times of trouble can be comforting. But sometimes, one person does all the comforting while the other does all the venting. Displaying empathy and compassion for others is not a bad thing.

However, it could get a little overwhelming if you find that you are always the shoulder to cry on. If your friend doesn't reciprocate by being there for you, it can quickly weigh you down mentally, emotionally, and sometimes even physically.

Emotional draining can leave you feeling like you are shouldering another person's problems and absorbing their stress. These mentally draining situations will eventually wear you out.

I understand that sometimes, listening to someone’s pain can be emotionally draining. Some people carry a heavy bag of negative emotions and a pessimistic view of life that can easily affect the listener's energy. However, that doesn’t mean we can’t manage the conversations better.

When someone confides in us, they’re not just looking for answers. They’re looking for an emotional connection with someone they trust. As a listener, I’ve come to honor the trust of being chosen to listen. Even if I can’t fix their problem, I can offer my presence and a listening ear, honoring their trust and showing that their feelings are valid and heard.

I have learned that my friend and I made the same big mistake of offering quick, logical responses to emotional struggles, either to escape the conversation or because we felt insecure about not having the right answers. However, my experience with depression taught me that it’s not about what you say or how long you sit with someone but how deeply you listen. Ten minutes of undivided attention and deep listening can do more good than giving two hours of non-stop advice.

The realization became even clearer when I found someone who could sit with me in my pain, not to fix it, but to truly understand it. It was only with a friend who was experiencing depression at the same time as I was that I enjoyed those deep conversations and began to heal myself. When I said, “I can’t breathe,” he’d reply, “I get you; it will pass.” He wasn’t weak or seeking a quick fix, nor was I. He was simply saying that he had the same shared feeling and could understand the weight of the pressure.

During that period, I realized that I’ve also learned to listen to myself when listening to others. Pain is a teacher. And by sitting with others in their emotional space, I’ve come to understand my pain better. Sometimes, I even feel what they feel.

Only then, when I truly empathize, can I offer anything useful and ask for something effective for my situation. Sometimes, we fear helping others in pain. We think they’ll want something we can’t give now: time, money, or immediate solutions.

But most people in pain don’t need solutions. They need something much simpler: a sense of being heard and understood.

Pain often disconnects us from our lives, isolates us from the world, and detaches us from our sense of worth. When we take the time to listen truly, we help someone begin to rebuild that connection. You tell them that their existence matters and that they’re not invisible in this world.

We can all be that kind of person for someone. It doesn’t require grand gestures or hours of your time. Sometimes, it’s the smallest act: giving a gentle smile, asking a thoughtful question about their feelings, or even giving a simple acknowledgment like, “I hear you.”