Sometimes, we look back on the week and wonder where all the time went. Between running errands and dealing with everyday stressors, life passes by in the blink of an eye. But when time is moving too fast, intentional people use tricks to slow themselves down and really enjoy the small moments.

We can't stop time, but we can find ways to cherish every moment. It means making small shifts in our schedule to be more present, and ensuring we're putting time aside for self-care. In the end, life is so much more meaningful.

Brilliant mind tricks to slow down when life is moving too fast

1. Break your routine by doing something different each day

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Nobody can stop time, but you can make it feel like it's moving slower. It doesn't mean changing everything, but by breaking your routine and doing something different each day, it's the best way to slow down. Change might be scary, but it keeps us focused on the moment.

Even if our brain is hard-wired to resist change and prefers stability, this doesn't mean we can't ever have it. Going out for a cup of coffee or doing a five-minute exercise is a small way to break your routine without freaking your brain out. And it gives you a chance to relax, even if it's just for a few moments.

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2. Stop multitasking and give one thing your full attention

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How many of us multitask every single day? In the moment, it might feel like the wisest decision. Why spend more time working when you can knock everything out all at once, right? But the issue with this mindset is that it makes time pass by way too fast.

You're no longer able to sit in the present. You're so busy rushing that you completely throw off your nervous system. So, it's important to slow down. Because when we focus on one thing at a time, we don't fall victim to the negative consequences that multitasking has on our brain health.

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3. Take pictures of ordinary moments

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Most people don't think much about their daily lives. They get up and get dressed, rushing through making coffee and sitting in traffic. Rinse and repeat. In their eyes, their life couldn't be more boring. But if you want to slow down time, taking pictures of the most ordinary moments is a very mindful practice.

Focusing on these moments makes us take a second and pause. The small things we once overlooked? They suddenly feel bigger than they used to be. So, take a second to enjoy the scenery and the world around you. It isn't just for aesthetics. Capturing the moment makes us feel more grateful, which is mentally beneficial.

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4. Try a five-minute mindfulness meditation exercise

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You might have heard how meditation changes lives, but most people never try it. People might call you a buzzkill, but you don't see how humming and sitting on the floor make a difference. But meditation has incredible benefits that help us slow down.

You see, it doesn't just slow down time by grounding us. It improves our memory and relieves stress. So, if time seems to be moving too quickly, try a simple five-minute mindfulness meditation exercise. With time, you'll notice just how much your life has changed for the better.

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5. Listen to an entire playlist without skipping songs

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Most of us skip songs like it's a full-time job. Call us picky, but we refuse to sit there and listen to upbeat music. Once we're in a foul mood, the best way to combat it is to blast our favorite playlist to zone out and just kick back.

It may feel like torture to someone used to skipping songs, but it's good for you. Not skipping songs can introduce you to some bops and helps you stay grounded, which slows time down a tad.

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6. Celebrate small accomplishments instead of moving on

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How many times have you shrugged off a minor accomplishment? Many of us were conditioned to celebrate the big moments, but neglect the small ones. And while buying a new home or getting married is important, that doesn't mean small successes aren't valuable.

So, to slow down, do something special. After all, gratitude goes a long way. It helps us improve our physical and mental well-being, and just feels really good. The next time you shrug off an accomplishment, take time to pause. You could be passing up a moment to reconnect.

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7. Eat one meal a day without looking at a screen

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It's normal for people to eat while watching videos on their phone or scroll through social media. People love a good meal with entertainment. But if your goal is to make time move more slowly, put down your phone and turn off the TV. Eating while looking at a screen makes time move faster and can even lead to overeating.

Watching TV while eating is associated with a poorer diet and increased eating time. So, stop looking at your screen for at least one meal. Aside from the health benefits, you'll feel more connected in your daily life.

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8. Occasionally take the long way home

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Zoning out while driving is unfortunately very common. If you take the same route every day, it's easy to feel like time has passed you by. So, to slow down, take the long way home. If you have gas money to spare, this mind trick is pretty grounding.

You get to look at new scenery and travel roads you may not see very often. You get to actually be present in the moment. It might take more time, but it gives you the chance to be mindful and get lost in your thoughts.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.