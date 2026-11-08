8 Reasons People Who Stop To Take Pictures Of The Trees & Sky Almost Always Live Very Happy Lives

Some people believe that taking photos sabotages their ability to be present.

But for others, the moment they're capturing lives on a lot longer when there's photographic evidence. They'll stop to take pictures of the trees and sky on a beautiful day. And it turns out they're are often living happier lives because they can appreciate the natural world.

Reasons people who take pictures of nature live happier lives

1. Gazing at nature relieves stress

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According to a study from BioScience, even looking through a window at nature comes with its own health benefits. Natural light tends to improve our mood almost immediately and can help relieve stress.

Many people move through their days completely overlooking the beauty of nature around them, but folks who stop to take photos are getting all those benefits on another level. Everyone can benefit from being outside, but these people's mindfulness and gratitude for it are very high.

2. They slow down enough to notice

Lots of people are operating under a false sense of urgency in their daily lives, hiding their emotions and taking on more stress than they can handle. But someone who not only notices nature but slows down to bask in it is unwinding all that pressure to stay busy.

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When they do, time just feels richer. They're also giving themselves space to be present. They can be with whoever is around them and tap into their minds and bodies, rather than looking back at their day and not feeling any sense of presence.

3. They're collecting proof of their joy

On difficult days or in the middle of winter when things feel gloomy, someone who takes pictures of nature's beauty always have those photos to look back on. They can remember how they felt when they took it, even if the world or the seasons have since changed.

It tends to get a bad rap, but taking pictures in joyful moments can improve the entire experience. So, not only are you giving your future self something to appreciate, but you're also improving the current experience when you take the photo.

4. They're not spending all their time online

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Instead of being tied to their phones, someone who notices nature enough to want to take a photo clearly has some boundaries. They take their phone out to take the picture, but then go back to appreciating the world around them.

Even in the future, there's a chance that instead of negative content and bad news, they're going back to look at these photos when they're feeling down.

5. Photographing nature reduces anxiety

According to a 2024 study, taking photos of nature and landscapes can often relieve anxiety. It might seem somewhat unnecessary, but these are the moments that give us the space to slow down and remember our place in the world.

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When people notice trees blowing in the wind or watching the clouds move across the sky, they're reminded of their humanity, as cliché as it might sound.

6. They're quick to express gratitude

It's usually the most appreciative people who notice nature and take the time to photograph it. They know that writing a gratitude list or having vulnerable conversations isn't the only way to express how thankful they are for the natural world they're in.

The trees and sky are there for everyone to appreciate, but not everyone does. Luckily, even these small moments of gratitude are enough to improve their mood and increase their happiness.

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7. They use nature to connect with others

There's something special about taking photos of nature and sharing that joy with others. For someone who's prone to collecting shots of nature, they always have a reason to reach out to a loved one or share a post that spreads good energy.

"This made me think of you" and "check this out" are common messages on their phones, accompanied by photos of trees and the sky that not everyone takes time to appreciate.

8. Getting fresh air is energizing

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If they're stuck spending most of their time indoors, noticing a beautiful sunset or a pretty tree through a window is a perfect excuse for these people to get fresh air.

Even if they decide not to bring their phone to snap a photo, they're willing to get outside and soak up nature when they can. It doesn't matter if they're stressed or not, because this connection to nature gives them a reset.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.