When you disagree with someone, there's no worse feeling than when your voice isn't being heard. Unfortunately, this feeling of rejection is all too common as people talk over others or, worse, accuse you of being too sensitive. There's nothing better you'd like to do now than tell that person off or stoop as low as they did.

Yet, there are brilliant comebacks to use if someone accuses you of being too sensitive. From telling someone your feelings are valid despite their opinion to pointing out that you're being honest to avoid miscommunication, you don't have to be disrespectful to get your point across. Not only can you keep it classy while standing up for yourself, but you can come out on top as you show greater maturity and restraint than they ever could.

The 11 brilliant comebacks to use if someone accuses you of being too sensitive:

1. 'I'm just expressing how I'm feeling'

fizkes | Shutterstock

The first brilliant comeback to use if someone accuses you of being too sensitive is, "I'm just expressing how I'm feeling." Too often, people mistake being vulnerable and honest for being sensitive. Because of their lack of emotional intelligence, people call others sensitive because they don't want to have these uncomfortable conversations.

Yet, a brilliant person isn't afraid to sit down in discomfort. Instead, they point out how they're feeling and reinforce these feelings. Not only do they refuse to crumble and push their emotions to the side, but they confront their feelings head-on and, most importantly, own them.

This is great, as people with this emotional maturity tend to have the best relationships. According to Personality and Individual Differences, there's a positive association between those with high emotional intelligence and relationship satisfaction. So, while others might cringe or accuse you of being too sensitive, don't allow their negativity to get to you. Remember: there's a strength to embracing your emotions, even if they're too much for others.

Advertisement

2. 'I'm not trying to be sensitive, but I think there's a better way to be both honest and respectful'

Anatoliy Karlyuk | Shutterstock

How many times have you entered into a conversation with someone only to have them completely disrespect you? It's unfortunate, but many people will say or do the rudest things possible and then have the audacity to follow it up with a, "You're being too sensitive."

Understandably, these moments can cause most of you to want to snap or be just as disrespectful. However, meeting people with that same level of aggression will only worsen the situation. According to the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology, feeling disrespected by someone increases aggression more than being disliked does, which arguably, can make an already difficult conversation worse.

So, what should you do besides arguing back or going just as low? If someone accuses you of being too sensitive, a brilliant comeback is, "I'm not trying to be sensitive, but I think there's a better way to be both honest and respectful." While reminding them might be difficult in the face of disrespect, being mature and having self-control can quickly de-escalate a situation.

Not only does it bring a sense of logic and ease back into the conversation, but it can also be embarrassing for the other person as they realize they're the ones acting overly sensitive and irrational.

Advertisement

3. 'I'm just being honest about how that landed with me'

Antonio Guillem | Shutterstock

Don't let someone tell you, "You're too sensitive." If someone sounds rude or disrespectful, calling them out is essential. Too often, people feel the need to play it safe. Not wanting to offend anyone, you might crumble when others invalidate your emotions. However, this isn't your fault.

According to a study published in the Dialogues in Clinical Neuroscience, feelings of rejection often lead to hurt feelings, loneliness, jealousy, guilt, shame, social anxiety, embarrassment, sadness, and anger. So, while they might not see it as a huge deal, feeling rejected can impact your mental health as rejection is a form of isolation. This is why a brilliant comeback to use if someone accuses you of being too sensitive is, "I'm just being honest about how that landed with me."

While you can't control their response, you should always stand up for yourself and your feelings. If you're unsure if someone purposely meant to disrespect you, be honest with them. Tell these individuals that their commentary and the way they talk to you make you feel a certain way. Now, will these individuals care? Maybe or maybe not, however, at the bare minimum, you'll at least know where you stand with them, effectively avoiding misunderstandings in the future.

Advertisement

4. 'I'm just asking for a little understanding'

brizmaker | Shutterstock

When you're going at it and constantly arguing with someone, it can feel like you're screaming into a void. Not only are they completely disregarding your emotions, but they're also shutting you down by accusing you of being too sensitive. This, in turn, can quickly lead you to feel isolated and crazy, seemingly making how you feel worse.

So, if there's ever a point where someone tries to shut you down in this way, a brilliant comeback to use if someone accuses you of being too sensitive is, "I'm just asking for a little understanding." Most individuals will expect you to overreact to what they say. When people are arguing, it gets to a point where they listen to respond, rather than to understand.

This is why keeping your cool during the argument is so powerful. Asking for their understanding can help remind people to take it down a notch. Not only that, but it can also encourage them to express how they're feeling, as most logical people have the same goal in mind during an argument: resolution.

According to the Niagara Institute, 55.7% of respondents prioritize restoring harmony when resolving conflict, even at the expense of their own needs. So, while it might not be easy to be the bigger person, the best way is to remain composed and mature if you genuinely want to clap back at someone. Most likely, the other person is itching to let bygones be bygones.

Advertisement

5. 'I think we're seeing things differently'

fizkes | Shutterstock

There's nothing wrong with seeing things from a different perspective. Whether you like it or not, everyone will have a different viewpoint on right and wrong. In your eyes, you might've been justified in reacting the way you reacted. However, when you flip the script, this is when you find the most commonality in a conversation.

So, a brilliant comeback to use if someone accuses you of being too sensitive is, "I think we're seeing things differently at the moment." While one might think you're being 'too sensitive,' you might believe you're simply expressing your emotions. However, for the other person, it might not be that you're too sensitive; rather, it might merely be that your feelings are too much to handle.

This is why pointing out those differences is so important. When someone can acknowledge the difference in viewpoints, conflict resolution truly happens. As David W. Johnson, Ed.D., explained, "Once people can view the issue and situation both from their own perspective and the other person’s perspective, they can more easily find mutually beneficial solutions." So, even if it's hard, continue to push through. It won't be easy, but trying to find that middle ground is the best way not just to come back, but truly fix that argument before it gets worse.

Advertisement

6. 'I understand this might not feel like a big deal to you, but it is to me'

fizkes | Shutterstock

The next brilliant comeback to use if someone accuses you of being too sensitive is, "I understand that this might not feel like a big deal to you, but it is to me." Sometimes, you have to remind people that their actions have consequences. As much as people would like to hide away and pretend they didn't hurt you, taking accountability is essential.

According to psychotherapist and psychoanalyst F. Diane Barth, L.C.S.W., "But taking responsibility for our actions, even when they are accidents, means that we can change our behavior going forward." Yet, despite this, many people will continue to avoid accountability and chalk it up to 'being too sensitive.' This is simply because many people find taking accountability to be a weakness.

According to mental health professional Jamie Cannon, MS, LPC, "No one takes accountability anymore because to do so has somehow become an indication of weakness, a trait avoided at all costs to survive the hectic environment we live in."

Thankfully, you can understand the difficulty of apologizing. In that case, you can better understand the dos and don'ts in de-escalating a situation, one of which starts by using this brilliant comeback.

Advertisement

7. 'I'm being upfront because I want to resolve things, not make them worse'

fizkes | Shutterstock

There's no worse than you can do than lie about your emotions or how you're feeling, and yet, too often, someone expects honesty, while simultaneously getting offended by it. This is why a brilliant comeback to use if someone accuses you of being too sensitive is, "I'm being upfront because I want to solve things, not make things worse."

Once again, it can be nearly impossible to see eye to eye when arguing with someone. The argument itself can quickly turn into a whose right versus whose wrong party with no winners. So, if you want to solve things while getting your comeback in, this phrase accomplishes both.

Not only are you telling the person, "Hey, I'm being upfront, and if you don't like it, that's a personal problem," but you're also getting them to focus on the main purpose: resolution. While it might be difficult, redirecting the conversation and refusing to dwell on things is the best thing you can do to make a conversation better. As psychotherapist Amy Morin explained, "Refusing to dwell on the past isn't about ignoring the things that happened. Instead, it often means embracing and accepting your experiences so you can live in the present."

Advertisement

8. 'I'm trying to avoid miscommunication'

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

There's no worse feeling than going around in circles with someone. From not feeling heard to feeling disrespected, there are plenty of ways people can quickly ruin an argument once things get heated, and there are no reminders or boundaries intact. This is why a brilliant comeback to use if someone accuses you of being too sensitive is, "I'm trying to be honest so we can avoid miscommunication."

How often have you wasted trying to prove your point in an argument, only to be accused of overreacting or being sensitive? If you're the average person, this has likely happened several times. In the end, none of the problems get resolved as you're too busy expressing your feelings, only to be effectively ignored.

So, instead of wasting time on someone who won't listen, remind them of the main objective. While you can't force someone to pay attention to your feelings, you can put them in their place and snap them back into reality by reminding them of the intent of being vulnerable: to avoid miscommunication. As Morin explained, "A simple misinterpretation can escalate into a full-blown argument if not addressed quickly."

Advertisement

9. 'I'm allowed to have feelings about things'

fizkes | Shutterstock

Sometimes, you need to remind someone that their opinion doesn't matter. After you've spent forever arguing your case, crying your tears, and feeling frustrated by the lack of care they put in, the only other option is to point out that your feelings are valid regardless of what someone else says.

This is why a brilliant comeback to use if someone accuses you of being too sensitive is, "I'm allowed to have feelings about things, even if they are different from yours." Not everything revolves around them and their opinions, and yet, too often, some people feel as if their feelings override other people's.

That is why pointing out these things is so important. Let's face it: arguments and disagreements bring out the worst in people. They can quickly turn the best person into the worst version of themselves. Yet, by reminding them that your feelings are valid, you can quickly snap someone out of their self-centered way of thinking, allowing for better cooperation and a quicker exchange.

Advertisement

10. 'Calling me sensitive makes having a real conversation difficult. Can we try another approach?'

fizkes | Shutterstock

Calling someone sensitive doesn't do much for you. Not only does it insult you and completely disregard your feelings, but it also doesn't add much to the conversation and might make it even worse. So, a brilliant comeback to use if someone accuses you of being too sensitive is, "When you call me sensitive, it makes it much harder to have a real conversation. Can we try another approach instead?"

You aren't just pointing out someone's flaws here or how their actions aren't improving the conversation. Instead, you're actively redirecting them to focus on more productive approaches. That said, just because you do this doesn't mean someone will listen.

If they're truly caught up in their feelings, they might resist changing the conversation at first. At the moment, someone might still have other things to say before they can quickly move on. However, this is why changing the approach is necessary in the first place. By working with them and recommending things such as taking turns or taking a minute to cool off, you can approach the conversation with a fresher and calmer perspective.

So, even if they resist at first, continuing to stay firm and repeating yourself if needed is the best, most brilliant comeback when someone is becoming too disrespectful.

Advertisement

11. 'My feelings don't have to make sense to you'

Pheelings media | Shutterstock

Finally, the last brilliant comeback to use if someone accuses you of being too sensitive is, "My feelings don't have to make sense to you, but please be considerate." Sometimes, there's no arguing with someone convinced your emotions are too much.

When dealing with a stubborn person, everything you say will be used against you. This is why it's important to change directions. Instead of focusing on proving yourself not to be sensitive, focus more on validating those emotions and demanding respect.

While many people might be thrown off, reminding someone of how inconsiderate their words can be is the quickest way to snap them out of it. However, if it doesn't work, don't be afraid to walk away. Simply saying, "You're not being collaborative or respectful, and so I'm going to wrap this conversation up," is the best way to stand your ground and keep your boundaries in place.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.