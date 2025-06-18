Bridesmaid Uninvited From Wedding After Losing Weight Without Getting The Bride’s Permission

Tensions always seem to run high around weddings, and you never quite know how a bride will react to big news or changes. One bride had a pretty shocking reaction when she found out that her best friend and bridesmaid had met her goal of losing weight.

Instead of being happy for her friend, this bride chose to make everything about herself, saying that her friend could not be a bridesmaid, nor could she even attend the wedding, unless she regained the weight she had lost.

A woman decided to lose some weight during a time period that just happened to coincide with her best friend’s wedding.

A 28-year-old woman shared her stunning story on Reddit, describing how her 30-year-old best friend Emily was engaged at the end of 2024 and wanted her to be a bridesmaid. “I was super happy and of course said yes,” she said.

At the same time, the woman was going through some personal things that she wanted to deal with. “In the past three years, I have put on some weight, about two dress sizes,” she explained. “It didn’t really bother me until recently, so I decided to use the wedding as an excuse to lose some weight. I just find it easier to do if I have a goal and end date.”

While there should have been nothing wrong with this, the bride didn’t quite see it that way. “The past weekend we were bridesmaid dress shopping and Emily was acting kind of weird towards me, giving me funny looks and talking over me,” she said.

When they were done shopping, the woman assumed she and Emily would go back to one of their houses to hang out, as was their custom. Emily said she was not interested in doing so, and when her friend pushed, she finally shared how she was feeling. Emily accused her of losing weight in an effort to “upstage” her. She even said it was wrong that she never “cleared [her] weight loss with her.”

She checked in with the bride again later and got an even icier reception.

The woman updated her original post and said she gave Emily a call to talk things over. “I asked her if she really thought that I would be vindictive enough to try and upstage her at her wedding,” she said. “Apparently this was the wrong thing to say.”

Emily, she said, “started ranting” about her friend and the sense of superiority she perceived she had. She was even mad at her because her ex-boyfriend considered dating her. “I have been uninvited from the wedding, 'unless I put the weight back on, then I can come but not as a bridesmaid,’” she reported.

Overall, this woman seemed to be taking the apparent end of her friendship with Emily relatively well. “She’s always had a temper and had flipped out at me over random stuff before but nothing ever this insane,” she said. “I guess I’m going to have to get better at identifying red flags.”

Controlling friends are not the kind of people you want to surround yourself with.

Clearly, from this woman’s description, Emily is a very controlling and manipulative friend. As Sherri Gordon, CLC, pointed out, “Sometimes your friend might really be a bully masquerading as your friend.” One of the clearest signs of this, according to Gordon, is that “they act superior and entitled.”

“When someone expects or demands special treatment in a relationship, that is a sign of controlling behavior,” she explained. This certainly describes Emily’s behavior. She expected her friend not to lose weight, but then to gain it back once she did, all to make her feel more comfortable at her wedding.

This kind of behavior is unacceptable and should not be tolerated. If someone treats you this way, they aren’t really your friend. Friends celebrate each other's successes, whether it's a marriage or reaching a weight loss goal.

