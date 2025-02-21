Bride Publicly Says She’ll Be ‘Devastated’ If Her Wedding Guests Don't Buy A $700 Item From Her Registry

Weddings have gotten completely out of control in pretty much every possible way, and one bride has caught some heat on social media for how she's handling hers, especially when it comes to the gifts she's asking for. But a lot of people don't understand what the fuss is about, and it's sparked a bit of a debate about what is and is not an appropriate wedding gift.

The bride said she would be 'devastated' if her wedding guests didn't buy her a $700 gift.

The drama began when bride Kayla Rose shared a since-deleted slideshow of selections from her wedding registry with the caption, "Things off our registry that I will be absolutely devastated if we don't receive."

The photos included several big-ticket items, like a $350 KitchenAid stand mixer, a $170 set of silverware, a $350 Dyson vacuum, and a $400 Dutch oven — all high-quality, high-cost items and nothing out of the ordinary for a wedding registry, really.

But the one that really sent some people through the roof, notably Callie, a TikTok creator, was a $700 set of All-Clad pots and pans. "She is asking you, the wedding guest, to buy her a 700-dollar pots and pans set," Callie angrily said in a video calling out the bride. Which, I mean, yeah, she is. Isn't that… kind of how wedding registries work?

The video calling out the bride went viral and made her feel like she had to defend herself.

I've been to a lot of weddings in my day, and nothing that Kayla showed in her post was out of the ordinary. I'm not the type to drop hundreds on a wedding gift unless I'm splitting it with someone, so I typically just skip those things and buy something cheaper. I thought that was what everyone did because wedding registries are not royal decrees punishable by beheading. We all have free will here.

But Callie seemed to contend that Kayla was demanding that her friends and family buy her every single expensive thing on her registry, despite her post pretty clearly being lighthearted and using hyperbole for humorous effect. To many, the vitriol it seemed to inspire felt really over the top.

"Pookie, if you're broke, just say that," TikToker Stefannie said in response to Callie's video. "Because nothing on this wedding registry was an unreasonable price between a person and their plus one." She went on to criticize Callie for "just bashing this poor woman."

Callie's video ended up going viral — it has racked up nearly 400,000 views and close to 16,000 likes as of this writing — so, of course, it made it to the bride, who then felt like she had to defend herself. "Hey, I would really appreciate you taking down your video," she wrote to Callie in a video caption. "Or at least adding some context before bashing another person."

The bride also had low-cost items from Amazon on her registry, so the uproar left her perplexed.

"If you know me as a person, you know that I do not expect to get every single one of these items off my registry by any means," Kayla said in her video responding to Callie's. "These were just items I was most excited about and would have been really, really grateful to receive."

She also shared several selections from her registry that were far less expensive than the big-ticket items, including some under $10, like coffee mugs, wine glasses, and basic kitchen gadgets — plenty of items for someone budget-conscious to select and put together as a gift.

The whole thing left people like Stefannie scratching their heads. "Don't get me wrong," she said, "some people's weddings are pretty egregious… But there's nothing wrong with wanting nice things for your wedding." Most of her followers seemed to vehemently disagree, however, and insisted that Kayla's registry was outrageous.

Perhaps, but this feels like a bunch of haters projecting on a bride who was just excited about her wedding registry. If you don't want to or can't spend $300 on a wedding gift, you can just…. not spend $300 on a wedding gift. But nobody owes it to you not to ask for what they want for their wedding simply because you have a bizarre fixation on the price points. If someone wants to buy her $700 pots and pans, let her have her $700 pots and pans. What do you care?

