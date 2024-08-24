Bride Shares The Anonymous ‘Hate Letter’ That A Wedding Guest Brought Instead Of A Gift — ‘Didn’t You Already Have A Wedding?’

A newlywed woman revealed that she was quite shocked after receiving a strongly worded letter from someone who attended her wedding, and in that letter, the person made it very clear that they didn't appreciate the ceremony at all.

In a TikTok video, a recent bride named Taylor Turcotte Pennington admitted that she didn't expect to receive hate mail in response to her wedding but shared the bizarre letter that has caused quite a stir in her family.

She received an anonymous 'hate letter' from a disgruntled wedding guest.

"So, POV, it is a few nights after your wedding, and you are opening up your cards and your gifts, and you come across this," Pennington began in her video. Showing a screenshot of the letter in question, the anonymous person who wrote it started off by "congratulating" Pennington and her husband on tying the knot. However, it wasn't long before the letter became quite snarky.

The unnamed wedding guest took a jab at Pennington by questioning if what she had could even be called a wedding in the first place or just a "re-wedding/renewal of vows." They continued, calling Pennington's wedding a "joke" and the source of many laughs among some of the other guests.

They ridiculed Pennington for throwing a lousy wedding and getting pregnant before she even walked down the aisle.

Pennington recalled that her husband found the letter before she did and tore it up without her seeing, but Pennington ended up trying to tape it back together because of how much she wanted to read it.

Explaining the backstory to her wedding, Pennington said that she and her husband got engaged in November 2021 and were supposed to get married in December 2022.

"In March of 2022, I found out I was pregnant," Pennington continued. "We pushed our wedding up to July of 2022 and got married in a small, intimate ceremony with just our parents and siblings."

Since most of the expenses for their original wedding date were already paid for and the deposit was nonrefundable, Pennington and her husband decided to have a second wedding ceremony in July 2023. They had a big wedding and reception the second time around, and Pennington insisted she had no regrets.

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

For the letter to insinuate that Pennington having two weddings was unheard of is a bit ridiculous, considering how common it is. Wedding etiquette expert Elaine Swann told Brides these second receptions have long been called sequel weddings, and they are nothing new. She explained, “It’s what we used to see many years ago when couples would elope, come back, and celebrate their union.”

Swann further added that a sequel wedding is no different than a traditional reception. “Treat this occasion the same way you would a real wedding,” Swann said. “You are inviting someone to a celebration you’re hosting — and therein lies the exact definition of hosting.”

Pennington shared that not only did she get a 'hate letter,' but it was also written for her parents as well.

In a follow-up video, Pennington addressed the virality of her initial letter video and claimed that what was even crazier was that this same person penned a letter to her parents, complaining about having to attend both weddings as well.

"These were the envelopes," Pennington shared, showing a picture of the letters, which were addressed to "Mr. and Mrs. Pennington" and "To the PARENTS of the BRIDE." In the actual letter to Pennington's parents, the anonymous wedding guest pretty much reiterated what was in the initial letter to Pennigton, including their frustration at two ceremonies being thrown.

Pennington claimed that she does have an inkling which guest might have written the note, and how many people were probably involved, but she admitted that she wasn't quite ready to open that can of worms, especially on the internet.

To be frank, if this anonymous wedding guest was so put off by Pennington's weddings, then they shouldn't have even bothered to attend them in the first place.

It's also mind-blowing how some people forget that if you have nothing nice to say, just don't say anything at all. There was absolutely no need to write scathing letters to Pennington, her husband, and her parents about a wedding that had since passed.

It's just petty and irrelevant, and thankfully, Pennington didn't take the letters to heart and was able to acknowledge how ridiculous they were.

