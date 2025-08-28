Bride Demands Wedding Guests Wear Assigned Colors To ‘Make The Vision Happen’

Couples often obsess over every detail of their wedding to make the day feel truly special. It’s understandable. They want the food, flowers, dresses, decoration, location, and music to perfectly reflect their dream. Or, in the case of one very particular bride and groom-to-be, their "vision." This very detail-oriented couple was so singular in their quest to create their dream wedding that they made it about as difficult as they possibly could for their guests to even attend. In a Facebook post that found its way to Reddit, the couple shared their very specific dress code, which included assigned colors each guest was required to wear.

The problem was, their wedding aspirations became a hindrance to the very people who were essential to their vision. Weddings aren't exactly inexpensive to attend to begin with, but when you start asking guests to potentially spend more than they likely intended, and you make them jump through hoops as part of your celebration, well, it makes it hard to RSVP with a "yes."

A bride insisted that her guests all wear assigned colors as part of her wedding dress code.

Generally, wedding dress codes fall into three categories: casual, semi-formal, and formal or black tie. Within those categories, guests have a multitude of options to choose from, with only one general rule that most people follow. Don't wear white. It's pretty simple, actually.

Most of the time, guests can get away with wearing something they already own, meaning they don't have to spend money on a wedding outfit if they don't want to. That was definitely not the case for these lucky attendees. Originally posted to Facebook, the announcement stated ... Hear ye, hear ye... Just kidding, but it really felt like it should have read that way. Okay, let's try that again. "Dear Guests this is about the Dress Code which is VERY IMPORTANT so please read careful."

The bride went so far as to claim that the 'vision' was born on their first date.

Little Miss, every detail is integral to her vision, should have been a little more careful with her grammar, but that was clearly not VERY IMPORTANT. She continued, "Everyone has been given there own special colour (example: pink, blue, orange, purple, etc etc) and that is the colour you MUST wear on the day. NO variations or patterns!!! The reason is because when you all sit down in your ASSIGNED SEATS it will make the vision happen which is basically like a rainbow."

If the irony in all the spelling and grammar mistakes isn't hitting you like a wrecking ball, please read that again. Anyway, there's more. "Imagine like looking out and seeing all of you lined up perfectly, every single colour in the right order, it will look AMAZING!!! This is what we have been dreaming of since literally day one of our relationship and we need you guys to help make it real so pls don’t let us down because if one person doesn’t do there colour it could wreck the WHOLE vision. We put ALOT of work into this and it’s gonna be worth it, trust me."

The absurdity of this message and its mistakes should have you wondering whether to laugh, roll your eyes, or rage. Maybe a combination of the three?

If you make attending your wedding difficult for guests, they won't attend.

Seriously hoping that part of the dress code wasn't men in suits of varying colors of the rainbow, because how in the world you find a yellow suit is beyond me, but the financial hoops that guests are being asked to jump through are the biggest problem with this "vision."

First, according to the knot, the average tux rental in 2025 is $205. That's not exactly chump change. For dresses, the sky's the limit when it comes to price. No, seriously. The problem is, if you are tasked with finding a purple or orange dress, your options might be limited. This bride isn't asking all guests to wear black cocktail dresses, after all. Everything from size, availability, and material will play a factor in how much you will be forced to spend on this couple's vision, and that is literally unfair.

As Rima Barakeh noted in an article for Hitched, "Attending weddings can be a really expensive occasion for wedding guests. From buying a new outfit and accessories, to paying for travel and accommodation — it can really add up. No one is saying that attending a wedding should be spend-free, but especially during high wedding season between May and October, some wedding guests will be attending numerous weddings and that can have a big impact on them financially."

Look, if you want guests to attend your wedding in the colors of the rainbow for a vision photo or something, how about you gift everyone t-shirts in the color you want them to wear as a wedding favor? Each guest will wear the shirt in the perfect shade you want, and you get the Insta pic of your dreams. No one needs to rent a purple suit, women aren't forced to buy a Pepto Bismol pink dress, and all is right with the world.

Matt Machado is a writer studying journalism at the University of Central Florida. He covers relationships, psychology, celebrities, pop culture, and human interest topics.