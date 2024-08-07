Bride Discovers Her Maid Of Honor Stealing From Her & Other Elderly Family Members On The Day Of Her Wedding

As a bride, choosing your maid of honor is a major decision. She will support you on your special day, manage the planning aspects no bride wants to deal with, and lead the bridal party. Usually, she is a woman's most trusted confidant and closest friend — someone she wants to stand by her side as she marries the love of her life.

One bride thought she picked the perfect person to be her right-hand woman, a friend of 17 years she believed she could rely on. However, on her wedding day, she was blindsided to learn that was far from the case.

Advertisement

She learned that her maid of honor stole from her during her wedding reception.

In a TikTok video, Jubilee Dawn recalled the day of her wedding being an absolutely beautiful occasion. That is until the day took a turn when she discovered what her maid of honor had been doing behind her back.

Jubilee explained that she and her husband had their wedding in her grandma's backyard, and it was a "do it yourself" event that she put together with the help of family and friends. As such, she and her husband provided their own alcohol.

Advertisement

"The budget was not huge so I did not have the most amount of drinks available," she explained," but I had red wine; I had white wine; I had beer, and then we also had two specialty cocktails."

Since the wedding was a relatively small event, with only around 80 guests, including children, Jubilee thought they bought plenty of alcohol to last the night. However, on the day of her wedding, she was approached by her maid of honor, who claimed that they were running out of alcohol.

Attempting to remedy the situation, Jubilee's maid of honor offered to have her husband run out and get more alcohol, and Jubilee could pay him back later. What she didn't know at the time was that there were at least 14 bottles of unopened wine and boxes of beer that could've been used.

The next day, while at the airport for her honeymoon, Jubilee received a text from her maid of honor with a bill of $372, far more than Jubilee was expecting. Still, she sent her the money and left for her honeymoon.

Advertisement

It wasn't until she returned home from her honeymoon that she learned of her maid of honor's deception.

"I get back from the honeymoon," Jubilee recalled. "I was taking care of an elderly family member's finances at the time. I was responsible for paying all of their bills, going over their credit card statements, and all of those things. As I'm going through their statement, I see something a little suspicious."

Advertisement

Jubilee discovered that on the day of her wedding, her elderly family member had purchased $372 worth of alcohol — exactly the amount that she'd paid her maid of honor's husband for the additional drinks.

"I dig a little deeper and I see not only that, but there was a check for $500 the day after my wedding written from this elderly family member to my maid of honor's husband that said 'wedding alcohol," Jubilee continued.

"Not only did they get $372 from me to be 'reimbursed' for something that they didn't pay for, they also got $500 from this elderly family member."

Jubilee learned that her maid of honor had gone to an elderly family member with dementia and guilt-tripped them into writing her a check.

Doing the math, Jubilee discovered that her maid of honor made an $872 profit off of her wedding.

Advertisement

Jubilee ended up confronting her maid of honor.

Like a deer caught in headlights, she immediately started freaking out, avoided all of Jubilee's questions, and had zero explanation for any of the evidence that was presented against her.

She refused to take accountability for the fact that she'd been caught red-handed stealing from Jubilee and her family, though months later she Venmoed the $372 back because it was "what was right."

This type of situation is incredibly disheartening. It's one thing to discover that someone has stolen from you and your family, but it's another for that person to be someone you consider a close friend and confidante.

Advertisement

Jubilee's maid of honor was one of her closest friends and had been for 17 years. This kind of betrayal is incredibly difficult to move past and can leave a lasting impact.

"Every moment is tainted by the revelation that maybe it was all fake. Did I ever really know them at all?" she questioned in a TikTok. "If 17 years isn't long enough to truly figure someone out, how can I try again without fear?"

Hopefully, Jubilee can take the necessary steps to heal from this experience and not let this overshadow the special memories she has from her wedding.

Advertisement

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.