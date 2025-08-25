Bride Issues Non-Negotiable Demand That All Bridesmaids Contribute $500 To Her 'Dream Wedding Dress Fund'

For many brides, the dress is one of the most important expenses when it comes to a dream wedding. But the problem is, these dresses are usually very expensive. Most savvy brides will save and budget to make their dress dreams come true, but when it comes to bridezillas, all bets are off.

Case in point: the bride-to-be who decreed that because she couldn't afford her "dream dress," her bridesmaids were going to foot the bill, and they were going to do so without complaint. That's according to one of the bridesmaids who took to Reddit, understandably concerned.

A bride issued a non-negotiable demand that her bridesmaids help pay for her wedding dress.

Jaroslav Monchak / Shutterstock

"One of my friends is getting married," the bridesmaid started, "and the bride sent a group text demanding that all bridesmaids contribute $500 for her 'dream wedding dress fund.'" First, it’s incredible that she demanded anything. You can’t just tell people what to do as if you’re their boss. What’s worse is the price tag. Most of us don't have $500 just lying around.

The bridal party only had 3 weeks to come up with their portion of the dress fund.

The bridesmaid explained that the bride didn’t even give them time to save up or think about it. "She gave only three weeks’ notice," she wrote, "and said it was non-negotiable." What do you mean, non-negotiable? Is this some kind of contract? Does she know that a bridesmaid can just walk out? The only thing non-negotiable in this story is that this bride is greedy, unfair, and disrespectful.

The bride's friend added that some of the other bridesmaids have budgets, and this request felt completely unreasonable. She then asked others if they’ve ever dealt with a "Bridezilla" like this and how they managed it without "causing drama."

The commenters pulled no punches when it came to their advice. "Bow out of the wedding," one wrote. Someone added, "I'd laugh and laugh and laugh in her face." Others said she shouldn’t worry about creating drama, and that she should, in fact, start it. "I highly recommend you do cause some drama," a user wrote. "Let her know that she's selfish and entitled, and had no right to demand that you pony up any cash for her dress."

Asking each bridesmaid to contribute $500 is absurd.

There’s no doubt that the bride is being completely unfair by asking for that much money from each of her friends to pay for her dress. There’s no justifying that amount, and she made it worse with the 3-week deadline. Now, to understand just how bad this is, let’s do some math.

There is no exact number of bridesmaids a wedding should have, but a standard range is 4 to 6. Let’s use the number in the middle, 5. If this bride has five bridesmaids and asks $500 from each, that comes to $2,500, all for a single wedding dress.

But how much do wedding dresses actually cost on average? In the United States, the typical dress costs somewhere between $1,800 and $2,400. While her dress is not outrageously expensive in terms of the average, if you can't afford to pay for it yourself, then it doesn't really matter!

Demanding that your bridesmaids, people who care about you, and whom you supposedly care about, cover the cost is completely unfair. These are your friends, not your sponsors.

Matt Machado is a writer studying journalism at the University of Central Florida. He covers relationships, psychology, celebrities, pop culture, and human interest topics.