Bride-To-Be 'Annoyed' That No One Likes Her Wedding Dress — ‘It’s Making Me Seriously Reconsider The Guest List’

When it comes to wedding dresses, every woman wants a style that reflects her personality and makes her feel her most beautiful. After all, getting married is a once-in-a-lifetime event, so it makes sense to want a dress that stands out.

Some women love long, dramatic gowns that might even require someone to carry the train, while others prefer something simpler. This was the case for a bride-to-be on Reddit. You’d think people would support her choice, right? Well, that’s not exactly what happened.

A bride-to-be is upset because her friends and family don't like her dress.

“We are having a courthouse wedding,” she wrote, “and then a dinner at a restaurant, and we’ve invited about 50 people.” The bride-to-be explained that it will not be a traditional wedding, which is why she chose a simple dress. They have planned a more laid-back celebration, not at a church, with the after-party at a restaurant. For that reason, she bought the Reformation Vina dress in white.

Reformation

"It's minimalistic," she said. "It suits my personal style, and I was excited to find a dress that didn't require a lot of fuss." The bride-to-be added that she is short, so long dresses tend to overwhelm her frame. Since it’s her wedding, she emphasized that she gets to decide what to wear.

But to her dismay, people were not in favor of her choice. Her mom insisted she find something else to wear every time they talked about the wedding. "My best friend even asked me if I had other options," she wrote, "or if this dress was ‘just’ my courthouse dress." Her family and friends were making it clear, right to her face, that the wedding she had chosen and was happy about was not good enough in their opinion.

She shouldn't have revealed the dress.

Before we continue with her reaction, let’s address a clear mistake the bride-to-be made: she told others about her dress. Why is that a bad idea? An article from Michelle’s Bridal & Black Tie Tuxedo, a renowned bridal shop in Illinois, offered some insight.

They explained, keeping your dress a secret helps ensure your grand entrance is breathtaking. “That moment will truly be unforgettable when everyone sees you for the first time.” While this makes perfect sense for a traditional church wedding, it doesn't apply to the courthouse ceremony the bride-to-be is planning. Let’s consider another point.

“Too many opinions can hinder your shopping experience,” the retailer noted. Your wedding dress should feel deeply personal, and ultimately, your opinion is the one that matters most. “You will maintain the vision you had in your head.” No unwanted opinions. No unnecessary drama — just the dress you envisioned becoming a reality.

The bride-to-be felt hurt.

cottonbro studio | Pexels

She made it clear that when she told others about her dress, she wasn’t looking for any feedback. “I was sharing because I was excited,” the bride-to-be wrote. “Now I’m just irritated.” She added that she shouldn’t have to argue with her loved ones about her choice. After all, it is exactly that, her decision.

The bride-to-be closed it up by saying her fiancé and her dad were supportive, but she regretted telling others about her choice, and she won't make the same mistake moving forward. The stress has even led her to reconsider the guest list.

In the comments, people advised her not to remove anyone from the list or disinvite guests, but simply to stop sharing information. Others stated the same point the bridal shop made: you shouldn’t show people your wedding dress before the special day.

The takeaway comes down to a set of questions: Who will be wearing the dress on the wedding day? Who will be photographed in it? Who will look back at those pictures for the rest of their life? Who's getting married that day? The answer to all of these is the same. It's the bride. So who gets to decide what to wear? She does.

Matt Machado is a writer studying journalism at the University of Central Florida. He covers relationships, psychology, celebrities, pop culture, and human interest topics.