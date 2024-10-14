Boss Tells Employee 'We Really Don't Like You Either, Look For A New Job' When She Says She's Burnt Out & Overwhelmed

An IT employee who had worked at a company for over 10 years felt burnt out and disrespected after much of her team quit.

However, when she expressed these feelings to her boss, he was anything but reassuring. Now, she's scrambling to find a new position.

The employee’s boss told her that ‘they don’t like her either’ after she admitted to feeling burnt out.

"I manage an IT department," the unnamed worker wrote in a Reddit post. "We are very busy. My helpdesk guy left with six days' notice a couple of weeks ago, and now my Network Admin is leaving." As a result, much of the work has fallen onto her.

"I basically keep the place running and do the work of about four people," she added. "There is so much I know that no one else knows."

With over 44% of U.S. employees feeling “overworked,” it’s no wonder tensions are growing amongst colleagues and management in corporate offices across the nation, especially when workers are forced to “pick up the slack” at understaffed companies.

Experts suggest open communication as the best means to resolve this workplace resentment, recommending employees in this situation speak to their manager, ask for help, and set work-life boundaries.

However, when attempting to do so, this Reddit employee's conversation with her boss quickly turned sour. "[I] told him I’m feeling disrespected, burned out, and not enjoying work anymore," she recounted. "He told me, 'We really don’t like you either; probably time for you to look for a new job.'"

Even before the upsetting meeting, she was feeling under-appreciated and disrespected by her boss. After the meeting, she questioned her next steps, wondering if she should call out sick, ask a doctor to file for stress disability, or quit immediately.

Commenters urged her to rework her resume, apply for other jobs, and schedule interviews using her remaining PTO.

When you’re stuck in a toxic workplace situation, it often feels impossible to get out. However, you should not stay in a position that does not value you as an employee and a human being.

Commenters empathized under the post, suggesting she stay in the position "on the company's dime" while simultaneously looking for a new and better job.

"I would start planning your exit today, but don't actually quit unless you have an offer lined up elsewhere," one user advised. "This way if they do let you go, you'll be more likely qualified for unemployment comp."

"Use your sick days to interview, schedule PTO for interviews, and bounce when you get a job," another commenter suggested.

While she admitted that was her plan, in a follow-up post, the worker revealed she was fired from the position in the midst of training her replacement. While nobody dreams of being fired, it seems this was a blessing in disguise — or maybe not so disguised.

"I was relieved to get fired. I can collect unemployment. I feel so relieved," she admitted. "I’m pretty sure my replacement won’t stay too long. The person is way too good for this place."

Never settle for a job that overworks you, overwhelms your work-life balance, or disregards your value. Look for another position and leverage your industry connections because, as difficult as it may be to believe, there's a better position out there.

