Boss Notices Employee Wearing 'Worn' Clothes And Decides To Help Him Out In The Best Way

An employee felt immense gratitude after his boss noticed that the clothes he wore to work were not in the best condition and decided to lend a helping hand. Posting about the situation to the subreddit "r/MadeMeSmile," a boss saw that one of his employees kept showing up in the same worn and faded clothing, along with shoes that weren't in the best condition.

Rather than brushing it aside or not saying anything, he decided to actually pay attention. While plenty of bosses might've just turned the other cheek, this boss's actions showed that treating others with kindness can change their lives in the best ways.

Advertisement

A boss noticed an employee wearing 'worn' clothes and decided to help him out.

In the employee's Reddit post, he explained that the company's owner noticed that his shoes were worn and that his jeans had holes. Rather than making a big fuss about it, the boss decided to take his employee on a bit of a shopping spree.

"Yesterday the owner of my company noticed that the shoes I had on were worn through and the jeans I had on had holes in them," he explained. "I was planning on getting a new pair of each on my next paycheck. Today he took me to Costco and bought me 2 new pairs of shoes, 4 new pairs of jeans, and some food."

Advertisement

In a photo of all the goods that his boss got him were the two pairs of shoes and his new jeans. He explained that he'd started working at the company after being unemployed for almost a full year.

Reddit

While he was beginning to get back on his feet, he was still in a bit of a financial hole, despite having a job."It was such an unbelievably nice gesture. I cried and gave him a hug. I can’t wait until I’m able to pay it forward," he recalled.

Advertisement

Even though people have jobs, many are still struggling to afford basic necessities.

Just because a person is employed in a full-time role doesn't mean they are financially secure, especially with our current economy and the high cost of living. According to Resume Now's 2025 Wage Reality report, 73% of workers struggle to afford anything but their basic living expenses. The gap between the wages they're earning and the cost of living has created financial stress among people who shouldn’t be experiencing it, considering they're earning a living.

To put it in the simplest terms: A person should be able to afford to support him or herself on a minimum wage salary. Life should not be more expensive than that, and if it is, then the minimum wage needs to be higher.

"Rising costs and stagnant wages are making it harder to make ends meet. Workers may want to advocate for fair pay adjustments by staying informed about industry salary benchmarks or participating in discussions about cost-of-living raises," Keith Spencer, a Resume Now career expert, said in the report.

Advertisement

Offering benefits, like health insurance and retirement matching, could help alleviate some of the stress of living below the poverty level, but providing clear pathways for career advancement and salary growth, as well as offering access to education and certifications that can improve employee potential, are also necessary. But at the same time, bosses who are also genuinely caring about their employees, like this man's boss, can go such a long way.

His boss taking him out to buy new clothes was, at its core, simply being a good human. In a world where we hear horror stories about toxic, manipulative bosses who seem to be doing the absolute most to make their employees' lives miserable, it's refreshing to know that not every boss is focused solely on the monetary value their employees can bring. Some actually believe in investing in the talent that makes their business succeed.

Advertisement

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.