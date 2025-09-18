Boss Calls Worker 'Disloyal' After Finding Out She Works A Second Job On The Weekend

If you're not going to pay your workers a livable wage, you have to expect them to find the money to survive elsewhere, right? Wrong, at least according to one boss. According to one of his employees, who took to Reddit to share her story, he had the audacity to call her "disloyal" for working a second job despite the fact that it was the only way she could afford rent.

Working multiple jobs isn't uncommon anymore. In fact, the majority of the people I know have some kind of second job, whether it be serving at a restaurant, doing side gigs, or starting their own business. Having a single income is no longer feasible.

A worker said that her boss thinks she's "disloyal" for working a second job on the weekends.

In her post, the worker shared a peculiar interaction she had with her boss after he heard she was working for a delivery service on the weekends. After he called her into his office, she said, "He starts going off about 'loyalty' and how having another job shows I'm 'not committed to the company.' Like dude, you pay me $45k a year in a city where studios cost $1800/month. What did you expect?"

What's even crazier is the fact that this boss thinks that employees should dedicate their time to work even when they're not at the office. "He actually said I should be using my weekends to 'think about how to add more value to the team, ' instead of working elsewhere," the worker shared. "I told him my contract says 40 hours M-F and what I do on weekends is my business. He didn't like that response."

She now feels like her boss is treating her differently after finding out about her other job. She said, "Now he's being weird about everything. Making comments about my 'divided attention' and questioning if I'm 'really present' during meetings. It's so obvious he's building a case to write me up or something."

Commenters were fully supportive of the worker and thought the situation was ridiculous.

Many said the boss was a bit out of touch with reality. One user wrote, "They want total dedication but won't pay for it. Your contract says 40 hours, so your time is yours after that. If they want more loyalty, they should try paying rent-covering wages first."

Others said the worker should take action, with another user suggesting, "Report him to his boss for wasting so much of the company's time and energy by power tripping and trying to control employees' outside life instead of focusing on doing the job he was hired to do."

Some joked about how absurd the boss's reaction was. A third user wondered, "Can you claim overtime for weekend thinking time?"

Having a second job is the new norm amid inflation and constantly rising costs.

The unfortunate reality is that workers can no longer rely on one job to cover all their bills. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 8.2 million Americans reported having multiple jobs in August of 2025. Some people have no choice but to come home from their full-time job and clock into a part-time or freelance job right after.

Full-time, decent-paying jobs are getting harder and harder to come by. The job market is still struggling, with hiring freezes, increased competition, and layoffs plaguing many job-seekers.

Beyond financial reasons, some workers might take on multiple jobs to gain new skills or experience, to network, or to simply enjoy a variety of work. Regardless of the reason, your time outside of work is yours to spend how you like, and a boss who doesn't respect that isn't a very good boss at all.

