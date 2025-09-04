If Your Boss Does These 6 Things, You Know They Actually Like You

Part of what often makes our jobs so hard is how difficult it can be to know whether your boss actually likes you. Are we measuring up? Is the absence of criticism a vote of confidence? Or does it mean they're so exasperated with us they're just not bothering? A CEO says there are some subtle but revealing signs in the workplace that show exactly where you and your boss stand, and if you notice these themes at your job, congratulations: Your boss recognizes you for the great worker you are!

Advertisement

Some managers are a lot more communicative than others, of course. But what do you do if yours plays it closer to the chest? Sure, you could just wait for your annual review, but those are often just as hard to decipher, and if you're the anxious type, waiting for that single round of yearly feedback can feel like agony.

Richard Edwards, founder and CEO of U.K.-based PR agency Vibra Media, says that over his decades-long career, he's noticed six key dynamics that a boss likes an employee, and not just because their personalities mesh, but because they respect the quality of their work and see huge potential for their career in the future.

Advertisement

“The relationship between a boss and employee goes beyond just completing tasks,” Edwards says. “When there's genuine mutual respect and trust, it creates a foundation for career growth that benefits everyone involved.” Here's how to know that you and your boss are on the best terms possible.

6 things your boss does when they actually like you:

1. They give you stretch projects

Konstantin Postumitenko | Prostock-studio | Canva Pro

Advertisement

"Stretch projects" refers to the types of endeavors that stretch you beyond your already honed skills or beyond the scope of your current role. And when a boss assigns you this kind of work, it's not just because they need it to get done. It's because they think you are the person for the task at hand.

“When a manager gives someone a stretch project, they're essentially saying ‘I believe you can handle this’,” Edwards explains. “It's a form of investment. They're willing to risk the project's success on your ability to rise to the occasion.” Above all, it shows that your boss both trusts you and sees potential in you, so much so that they're giving you opportunities to develop.

2. They regularly ask for your opinion

Bosses who like their employees seek input rather than just giving orders. So if your boss frequently picks your brain, whether it's about projects or workplace dynamics, it means they value you as far more than just a cog in the machine. They think you actually have answers.

“Asking for opinions is about respect,” Edwards says. “It shows the boss sees the employee as a thinking partner instead of just someone who executes tasks. This kind of intellectual respect is often the foundation of strong professional relationships.”

Advertisement

Edwards says to take special note of requests for your thoughts about broader business decisions that might be outside the scope of your role. "This suggests they see you as someone with strategic thinking capabilities," he says.

3. You get face time with senior leadership

fizkes | Getty Images Pro | Canva Pro

If you find yourself being included in small meetings with key decision makers and your boss's own bosses, they're probably trying to showcase you to the wider organization, and it's absolutely not an accident.

Advertisement

“Exposure to senior leadership is one of the most valuable gifts a boss can give,” says Edwards. “It demonstrates confidence in the employee's ability to represent both themselves and their manager professionally.” It also shows your boss is thinking about your future career trajectory and trying to give you the opportunity to shine.

4. They trust you with autonomy

Micromanagement is often a sign of distrust (though it's just as often a sign that your boss is a weird control freak!). The opposite approach of giving you projects and then stepping back denotes the opposite: That they have high confidence in your abilities.

“Autonomy is earned through consistent performance and reliability,” Edwards says. “When a boss stops checking in constantly and starts trusting the employee's judgment, it's because they've proven themselves capable of independent success.” So if you're given tons of flexibility on how and when you get your work done, it's because your boss knows you can handle it.

Advertisement

5. They provide constructive feedback regularly

It might seem like most bosses would clam up when they're happy and only give feedback when things have gone awry, but Edwards says it's often the opposite. "Bosses who like their employees often give more feedback," he says, "both positive and constructive." And this too is an investment in your future.

“Good feedback requires time and emotional energy,” Edwards explains. “Bosses typically only invest that effort in employees they believe have potential." Things like feedback sessions, skill development suggestions, or recommendations for training programs are all signs of a boss who sees you as a long-term asset.

6. They remember personal details

If your boss remembers things like your interests outside work, personal milestones, or things about your family, it's a sign they see you as a whole person, not just some timecard-puncher. And not only does it show they're a good leader, but it shows they are invested in you as a person, not just an employee.

Advertisement

“Personal connection in professional settings indicates genuine care,” says Edwards. “It's the difference between managing resources and leading people."

So what should you do when you notice these dynamics? Edwards says to lean in. Show initiative, make suggestions, take ownership of both hits and misses, and don't be afraid to ask for growth opportunities. "If you're receiving these positive signals, your boss is likely open to conversations about your career development," Edwards says.

John Sundholm is a writer, editor, and video personality with 20 years of experience in media and entertainment. He covers culture, mental health, and human interest topics.