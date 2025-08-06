3 Bizarre Body Quirks That Are Actually Signs Something Might Be Deeply Wrong

Do you wake up some mornings feeling achy, but choose to ignore it and go to work anyway, only to find by the end of the day you are sneezing and coughing with the full-on flu? Did you ignore the warning signs that you were sick? Warning signs that, if you had heeded them, might have prevented you from getting sicker?

If yes, no worries. We all do it, and we recover from our colds. But what if there is something else going on with you? Something other than a cold. Something that if you catch it early, you have a much better chance of a full recovery. Be aware of these specific body quirks — they're often less obvious than a runny nose.

Here are three bizarre body quirks that are signs something might be deeply wrong:

1. Changes in shape, size, texture, or smell

"Yuck!" you must be thinking, I don’t want to know what she is talking about here. But, yes, you do, let me tell you. Changes in texture, shape, size, or smell of parts of your body are very important to pay attention to.

Have you noticed that your hair or your nails have changed recently? Are they more brittle than usual? Or moister? Have your nails changed color? Is your hair falling out? All of these can be warning signs that something is going on with your health.

Have your poops changed size or consistency? Is your pee a different color or does it have a weird smell? What comes from inside can be a good indication of what’s going on inside, so if you are seeing changes in the toilet bowl, then that’s a warning sign not to be ignored.

How about your skin? Are you noticing dry patches? Red bumps? Unexplained rashes? If yes, pay attention! Things looking weird on the outside could indicate problems on the inside.

For a change to be interpreted as a symptom requiring attention, it needs to be seen as not normal or readily explained otherwise, leading to concern about possible illness. Research has shown that negative body image, often stemming from these changes, can increase the risk of developing or worsening mental health conditions like depression, anxiety, eating disorders, and low self-esteem.

2. Things that tingle

Ground Picture / Shutterstock

Are you experiencing tingling anywhere in your body? Do you find that your fingers or toes tingle more than usual? Do you have trouble with any of your extremities "falling asleep" if you don’t get up and move?

Do the tips of your ears or the end of your nose feel prickly or numb? Do your elbows or knees twinge when sitting still or moving? All of these physical sensations are easy to ignore, but they shouldn’t be. Our bodies should be well-oiled machines, and if they start to fail, they try to tell us.

Unfortunately, because of our busy, chaotic lives, we tend to ignore the signs. Don’t ignore tingling, numbness, or twinges. They are warning signs that something is up.

While a temporary, positional pinch on a nerve can cause a pins-and-needles sensation, chronic or unexplained tingling sensations may indicate more serious neurological conditions, research by the University of Rochester has found. Deficiencies in vitamins such as B-12, E, and niacin, or severe magnesium deficiency, can also disrupt nerve function.

3. Lots of aches and pains unrelated to injury

Do you have some aches and pains in your body that aren’t related to an injury? Are your joints achy? Do you struggle with chronic pain? Are your activities limited because of some physical constraint brought on by your pains? If yes, it’s time to pay attention.

I had terrible back pain a few years ago. Horrible. I was very limited in my activities and suddenly felt old. I thought it was a yoga injury, but when it didn’t go away, I started to get worried.

It turned out that I was suffering from huge yeast overgrowth in my body brought on by years of drinking, sugar consumption, and antibiotic use. For many women, yeast overgrowth manifests itself in UTIs. Mine did not. It manifested itself in fibromyalgia-like pain, all over my body, and was persistent.

I treated my yeast overgrowth by changing my diet, and my back is no longer in pain. And I don’t feel so old. I am so glad that I paid attention. Noticing warning signs that it’s time to pay attention to your health is very important. Of course, there are many obvious warning signs of illness, such as a runny nose or fever. It’s the unusual warning signs that you must be aware of and watch out for.

When you experience stress, your body activates its fight-or-flight response, releasing hormones like cortisol and adrenaline. A 2022 study found that this can lead to increased muscle tension and heightened pain sensitivity, potentially resulting in chronic muscle tension and soreness.

So give yourself a good once-over regularly. Are your hair and nails looking healthy? Is your poop healthy and your pee clear? Do you tingle in your joints or extremities? Do you have persistent aches and pains?

If the answer is "yes," call your doctor. Do not go on the internet. Your doctor will be able to make a diagnosis that pertains directly to you. The internet will be more generic in its ‘diagnosis’ and might scare you away from seeking treatment.

Pay attention to your body. It’s the one and only one you will ever have, and it’s your best ally in the efforts to keep yourself healthy.

Mitzi Bockmann is an NYC-based Certified Life Coach and mental health advocate. Her writing has been published in The Huffington Post, Prevention Magazine, and The Good Man Project, among others.