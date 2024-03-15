These days, it's more attractive than ever to travel to new places. But what about living abroad in a beautiful location for less than it costs to live in the United States?

There are a few cities that are beautiful, fun, and affordable. Each one brings its residents something a little bit new and exotic, and moving there could be the best decision you've ever made.

Even better, you can live like you own a yacht, but on a blue-collar salary. Time to start saving to travel!

Here are the 7 best places to live rich without much money

1. Alicante, Spain

Photo: Quinten Sluis / Pexels

Alicante is a city that has mastered the art of frugal living. They've done it without sacrificing any beauty or quality of living.

It's a beach city on Spain's Costa Blanca and is famous for its excellent climate, great food, stellar entertainment, relaxing lifestyle, and lack of significant tourism. It's a place that won't disappoint.

Renting a one-bedroom apartment in the city's center runs you about $550 a month. Public transit is around $40 a month. A good bottle of wine is $5, which is a deal you can't beat, and a good domestic beer is a dollar. Spain's minimum wage is about $9.97 an hour, or roughly $1,446.27 per month.

2. Mendoza, Argentina

Photo: CLAUDIO MOTA / Unsplash

Right smack dab in the heart of Argentina's wine country is the beautiful city of Mendoza. The local economy is strong and there's much demand for fresh, new businesses. If you're looking to start a business, Mendoza is a wonderful place to do it!

A one-bedroom apartment in the city's center runs you about $380 a month. To buy a one-bedroom apartment is about $60,000, so if you're considering starting a business and buying property, this could be the opportunity you've been waiting for.

A good bottle of wine is $4 and a good bottle of domestic beer is $1.40. Argentina's minimum wage is about $11.12 an hour, though the government recently hiked the minimum wage 15%.

3. Bali, Indonesia

Photo: Oleksandr P / Pexels

This is a low-cost living heaven located in Asia. Bali has a hopping nightlife, a vibrant tourism economy, and great places to shop.

Rent on a one-bedroom apartment in the city's center is $300 a month. A good bottle of wine is $12 and a good bottle of domestic beer is $1.60. The minimum wage is $1.17 an hour.

4. Chiang Mai, Thailand

Photo: Marc Mintel / Unsplash

Chiang Mai has one of the nicest climates in all of Asia. It's a mountain town rich in culture, good food, and friendly neighbors. It's where you can make your dollar stretch pretty far, too. Plus, the sights are absolutely stunning.

A one-bedroom apartment in the city's center is $250 a month, a good bottle of wine is $13 and a good domestic beer is $1.30. Thailand's minimum wage is $10.20 per day, as the Ministry of Labor increased the minimum wage by 5% in 2022.

5. Corozal Town, Belize

Photo: Babs Umenhofer via Wikimedia Commons / CC-BY-3.0 DEED

This is the city for folks who want to kick back and relax. It's a hot spot for meditation and yoga, and has beautiful beaches and delicious restaurants. Plus, it's very affordable! And you just can't beat the location.

A one-bedroom apartment in the city's center runs you $190 a month. Buying a two-bedroom apartment costs around $115,000, for those thinking of buying a home in their new city. A good bottle of wine is $12 and a good domestic beer is $1.50. The minimum wage in Belize is $3.30.

6. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Photo: Daniela Andrade / Pexels

Mexico has many little gems of places to live on the cheap, but Puerto Vallarta beats them all. It's naturally beautiful and very romantic but has heavy tourism.

Renting a one-bedroom apartment in the city center costs $450 a month, while buying a traditional townhouse costs $55,000. A good bottle of wine is $7.50, a good domestic beer is $1.25, and the tequila is dirt cheap. Puerto Vallarta's minimum wage is $14.90 per day.

7. Ojén, Spain

Photo: Samuel Garcia via Wikimedia Commons / CC-BY-2.5

Ojén has multimillion-dollar villas and also incredibly affordable living. Though it sits in the mountains, a quick trip will take you to the coastal Marbella. It's perfect for people who want to experience life abroad, but in a more relaxed, quiet location.

Renting a one-bedroom apartment in the city's center runs you $330 a month. A traditional townhouse costs $100,000. A good bottle of wine is just $4 and a good domestic beer is $1.25.

