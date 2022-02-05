The Symbol You Choose In This Visual Personality Test Reveals What Type Of Empath You Are

It’s a common notion that an empath is a person who experiences what the other person is going through, but an empath actually understands why the person is going through that particular phase. This understanding gives the empath a clear picture of whatever that is happening (and why).

However, one empath can differ from another in terms of feeling these experiences because each one of us has a varied set of personality traits. There are actually several different types of empaths.

Wondering which empath you are? This visual personality test shows you your specific empath type.

Just look at the 6 symbols very closely and identify the one you feel most connected to.

The one you choose will help in determining the type of empath you are and guide you in utilizing the most of this special gift you have.

1. Plant Empath

​

You can sense the needs of plants. You are probably in some profession related to nature like parks, sanctuaries, forests. You understand plants more than anyone else and know the right plant for a place.

You can connect to trees and even get guidance from them. Spending your time sitting by trees gives you insights into your own life. The plants too need your guidance and care to survive.

2. Animal Empath​​

Being an animal empath, you can communicate with animals. You have probably studied animal physiology and are involved in a profession which asks you to take care of animals. Consider training as an animal healer if you haven’t already. This will help you make the most of your gift.

You can understand the needs of animals; you spend most of your time with them and you can easily detect if something is wrong with them and you know exactly how to help them.

3. Intuitive / Psychic Empath

​

You pick up information about people without even communicating with them. As a Claircognizant or Intuitive Empath, you can easily understand the main intention of the other person and read them very easily.

With this ability, you have to surround yourself with people who are like you. It’s important for you to strengthen your own energetic field so that you don’t get exhausted by thoughts of others.

4. Emotional Empath

​

This is one of the most common types of empaths. Being an emotional empath, you pick up emotions of others and feel as if they are your own.

You feel happy when the other person is experiencing joyous emotion, you feel grieved by other’s sorrow.

It’s important for you to understand and distinguish your own emotions from others. This will refrain you from getting exhausted and at the same time, you can help others.

5. Geomantic / Earth Empath

​

A geomantic empath or environmental / earth empath is the one who can feel the energy of a particular place. The environment of a place can instigate emotions in you like joy, sorrow, and others alike. As an environmental empath, you are drawn to history and geography of a particular place.

For you, the best way to recharge is spending some time amidst nature. Cutting of trees or destroying the environment affects you. Join environmental projects if you can.

A harmonious environment is essential for you in order to have a peaceful day. You have a general tendency to decorate your house with plants and choose natural colors and materials for your clothing and furniture.

6. Physical / Medical Empath

​

As a physical or medical empath, you pick up energies on others’ bodies. You usually happen to be a healer and medical practice, conventional or alternative is your profession.

You might face health issues while absorbing symptoms from others. This is helpful for people with chronic illnesses like fibromyalgia or other autoimmune diseases. Training in healing can help one apply the most of this ability.

Emilia Gordon is a writer and social media activist who focuses on astrology, psychology and relationships.

This article was originally published at The Mind's Journal. Reprinted with permission from the author.