Many women agree that there's something undeniably attractive about a man who has grown into himself. This is a man who carries the confidence that comes from life experience, the wisdom earned through challenges, and the self-assurance that no longer needs validation from others.

While youth has its appeal, there's a different kind of fascination that emerges as men embrace aging. These shared behaviors create an appeal that transcends physical appearance.

Here are 13 behaviors of men who get physically and emotionally more attractive as they get older

1. He picks his battles

A grown man will let trivial matters go, understanding that most matters are. He won’t allow his ego and a stubborn preoccupation to be "right" to overshadow the relationship because nothing is a big enough deal to waste precious time squabbling over.

2. He does his laundry

And he’ll do yours, too. He’ll also pick up after himself because he understands that A) he is no longer a toddler, and B) is not living with his mom. Hopefully.

3. He’s nice to waitstaff

A grown man can be gleaned via the Waiter Rule — if a dude is rude to service people, it’s time to leave. Dump your plate of food in your purse if you must — that steak ain’t gonna eat itself.

Studies suggest that people who are perceived as kind, honest, and warm are also rated as more physically attractive. Being kind and respectful to service staff, like waiters, demonstrates a positive personality, empathy, and social graces.

4. He can debate without taking it personally

He doesn’t resort to name-calling; instead, he's able to listen calmly, internalize thoughtfully, and respond with an enthusiastic counterpoint. The ability to engage in a strong debate without it devolving into a personal attack suggests a high level of emotional intelligence and maturity.

One study argued that this demonstrates self-awareness, self-regulation, and an ability to manage emotions effectively, traits that become more valued with age and experience.

5. He’ll go shopping with you

This isn’t to say he’ll come galloping out the door every time you suggest a trip to the mall. But he’ll come along to keep you company now and then if you ask him to, because compromise.

6. He's not immune to change

Quite the opposite. A grown man will not only embrace change, but he’ll also seek it. He understands that without it, there is no growth or progress, a notion that scares him more than that of "change" itself.

7. He does what he says he’s going to do

A grown man is a man of his word. He's reliable. He understands that a broken promise reflects on him as a person.

Studies have shown that honesty and trustworthiness are highly valued in men, particularly for long-term relationships. Perceptions of honesty can even enhance perceptions of facial attractiveness, regardless of pre-rated attractiveness levels. This honesty premium effect suggests that being a man of your word, which is an aspect of honesty and trustworthiness, can make you seem more appealing to others.

8. He can hold his own in a room full of strangers

A grown man doesn’t need his handheld in a room full of your brand-new coworkers. Social anxiety disorders aside, he's able to strike up and carry on a discussion with any human, regardless of age or any other factor inconsequential to a good conversation. This also means your parents when you aren’t around.

9. He has a job and his own transportation

Self-explanatory. Also, health insurance. Evolutionary psychology supports the idea that financial stability, social status, and a sense of purpose are traits that can enhance a man's attractiveness as he gets older.

Individuals with higher social status are often viewed as more desirable partners due to associations with confidence, competence, and access to resources.

10. He knows the difference between fast food and real food

Dude doesn’t have to be a master chef, but a grown man can make, like, two decent meals, and a burger counts. Also, no Lunchables. A grown man does not buy and eat Lunchables. He isn’t above accepting a free Lunchable, and you shouldn’t be either.

11. He’s interested in things

A grown man’s got hobbies. This is an imperative cog in the machine that is a successful relationship because the only way to keep it successful is to live two separate lives that jive well as one, not to live one life, together, doing all the same stuff, day in and day out.

12. He tells the truth

Unless it’s warranted. I’ll let you decide what that means. While research doesn't directly show that honesty in men causes increased physical attractiveness with age, it does suggest that honesty is a highly desirable trait that can impact how individuals are perceived.

The combination of honesty with other positive personality traits often associated with maturity and wisdom may contribute to the perception of increased attractiveness in some men as they age.

13. He communicates properly

The main word here is "tries" since communication is a vast and oftentimes baffling sea that is rarely completely calm and storm-free. That is, he tries to discuss his feelings without fearing emasculation.

He tries to cope with stressful life situations proactively instead of reactively. Oh, Lebowski also said, “strong men cry.”

