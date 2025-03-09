7 Behaviors Of Men Who Are Destined To Grow Old Miserable And Ostracized, According To Psychology

Men are encouraged, and probably genetically engineered, to some extent, to focus on external performance. The world needs this kind of ambition, which fuels a forward motion for our species, even though it comes with all sorts of extra problems.

The funny thing about these entitled men is that they are likely to grow old miserable and ostracized and it's often for the following unappealing reasons.

Advertisement

Here are the behaviors of men who are destined to grow old miserable and ostracized according to psychology:

1. He demands pictures of you, even though you just met

fizkes / Shutterstock

Ugh, so tacky, am I right? It’s gross, but at least it’s a good sign that you shouldn’t respect him. A man demanding pictures from you could be a sign of controlling behavior, potentially stemming from insecurity, low self-esteem, or a desire to exert power and dominance in a relationship.

Advertisement

A 2022 study explained that this is especially true if the requests are persistent, unreasonable, or accompanied by pressure or criticism when you don't comply.

2. He flirts with you despite being taken

I take this as a sign that the guy’s brain has decided to just flatline. It’s a bad, self-destructive move on the man’s part. That’s how certain guys end up in divorce court and certain politicians tank their careers. Just saying.

3. He displays classic 'player' characteristics

He’s shallow. He just texts “hey” to you and expects you to fawn over him. Gross. A man exhibiting player characteristics often displays a profile marked by a combination of factors including a strong desire for external validation, difficulty with emotional intimacy, a focus on short-term gratification, potential underlying insecurities, and a manipulative approach to relationships.

Advertisement

A 2024 study concluded that open and honest communication is essential to assess the situation and protect your emotional well-being if you suspect someone is exhibiting player characteristics.

4. He's not capable of holding an intelligent conversation

At this point, he’s just a waste of time and an embarrassment to the male gender. What more can you say? When guys get like this, it’s pathetic.

5. He checks out other women in front of you

At best, he’s a jerk who can’t control himself. At worst, he’s a potential cheater and a player. What more can I say?

6. He shows no interest in learning anything about you

Prostock-studio / Shutterstock

Advertisement

This shows where his priorities lie, and they’re not about personality here. Asking a man basic questions about you that he can't answer could indicate a few things, including a lack of attention or engagement, discomfort with personal disclosure, potential manipulation tactics, or a desire to gauge his level of interest and investment in getting to know you.

According to a 2022 study, it's essential to consider the context and his overall behavior to understand the underlying reason.

Advertisement

7. He's openly misogynistic

Look, I get how frustrating the dating world is these days. I’m a victim of it, too. But when you see guys who can’t stand seeing women without engaging in some kind of vitriol, it’s clear that it’s a mix between thirst and butthurt. That’s neither healthy nor attractive — all the more reason why this kind of man will grow old alone and ostracized.

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, New Theory Magazine, and others.