6 Underappreciated Behaviors That Make People With ADHD Really, Really Cute

Living with ADHD is anything but simple — those of us who have it know that firsthand. There are days filled with tears, stress, and questioning if we will ever be able to do some of the things that come so easily to our neurotypical peers.

However, there are also a few aspects of ADHD that are endlessly endearing. In a recent Instagram post, Penny Jarrett, a mental health and wellness coach, shed light on the "side of ADHD that’s endlessly endearing: the cuteness, quirks, and lovable traits that make us who we are."

Here are six behaviors that make people with ADHD really, really cute:

1. Random bursts of excitement.

People with ADHD often light up with excitement whenever they have the opportunity to talk about things that they are passionate about. “Whether it’s a niche hobby, a new project, or a random thought, their joy feels like a big, warm hug for your soul,” Jarrett wrote.

Those with ADHD often grapple with sensory overload in everyday situations. Particular sounds, sights, and smells can trigger emotional responses — including excitement! When their senses are engaged by something that excites them, they can’t help but light up with a joy so contagious it lifts the spirits of everyone around them.

2. Unintentional quirky humor.

ADHD brains move from one thing to the next at lightning speed, creating a bizarre yet wonderful imagination that can make them naturally, and often unintentionally, funny. They may be the ones with the funniest jokes, the best punchlines, and the ability to laugh at their own quirks.

“ADHD kids are creative and can be better at generating novel ideas, suggesting they may be better at generating and understanding humor,” Kristin Wilcox, the mother of a child with ADHD and a behavioral pharmacologist, shared with Psychology Today. “In fact, traits associated with ADHD, like creativity and excellent problem-solving skills, have been associated with a better appreciation and understanding of humor.”

3. Overflowing enthusiasm for the people they love.

The emotional intensity that is often associated with ADHD isn’t a bad thing. When someone with ADHD loves you, they love you deeply, often making you feel like you’re the center of their universe. They are likely the friend who tells you how much they care about you most frequently, or begs for details about your day.

“Expect big hugs, random gifts and cards, overexcited squeals, and so many compliments you’ll blush,” Jarrett added. So when your ADHD friend is loving on you and cheering you on, make sure you reciprocate it!

4. Big, sparkly ideas.

Due to deficits in their inhibitory control, people with ADHD often have unlimited imaginations. This allows them to explore a wider range of ideas and make unconventional connections, leading to more divergent thinking and creative output. To them, opportunities are limitless.

They may want to travel the world while having no money in their pockets, or live abroad without any realistic ideas of how they will support themselves. But even if making their ideas a reality is a logistical nightmare, watching people with ADHD light up when they put their creativity to use is often endearing.

5. A childlike sense of wonder.

This is not to say that those with ADHD act like children. However, their uplifting curiosity and a love for novelty are often endearing. “They’re fascinated by the world and ask questions about everything, making even the simplest things feel exciting and new again,” Jarrett explained.

ADHD brains have a unique way of processing things, which may allow them to perceive details and connections that others might miss. This leads to a deeper appreciation and sense of wonder.

6. Over-the-top storytelling.

People with ADHD often have an extensive imagination, which makes them impressive storytellers. They can easily turn a simple story into an epic tale. “Every story becomes a theatrical event with 83 side quests, in-depth descriptions about everything and everyone, and of course crazy plot twists,” Jarrett said. "They make you feel like you’re watching a film."

While those with ADHD can find it difficult to remain focused on a single task, they often become “hyper-focused,” or in a state of intense concentration where they become completely absorbed in a topic. According to research from Wavemaker Global, this hyperfocus enables them to delve deeply into their stories, pointing out details and nuances others may miss.

