Psychologist Shares Her Simple Hack For Radiant, Youthful Skin

There's this big obsession with looking younger than our actual age, right? And everyone is all about preventing fine lines and getting that 'natural' glow.

So, when psychologist Dr. Amanda Hanson was asked how she kept her skin so radiant, her response was pretty unexpected. So, here's the real way to get that glowing, youthful look.

Psychologist's Simple Hack For Radiant, Youthful Skin

Hanson recalls an incident when her son invited her to join him and his friends at a wine bar. Upon her arrival, his girlfriends enthusiastically greeted her. They stood up and smiled brightly at her.

But after a few rounds of whispering and glances her way, Hanson had to ask what they were whispering about. The girls looked at one another while giggling and after a few exchanges they finally asked, "What is your skincare routine?"

She reflected on their question deeply in that moment. It's a shame that people assume it takes a magical cream to give you glowing skin, says Hanson.

She continues, "That's the basis. That's what we have to reflect upon. That if a woman is radiating, then it must be the cream she puts on her skin."

After thinking it over, she waved the girls over and said, "It's not a skincare routine, I have a soul-care routine."

A soul-care routine? Though in their twenties these young women had never heard of a soul-care routine. So, what is it exactly?

According to Hanson, it's the way we talk about ourselves and the way we care for ourselves. To soul-care is to choose happiness and feel competent about yourself.

People have soul-care and self-care confused, she says. As women, we are taught that lip fillers and tummy tucks are another form of self-care. But don't confuse self-care with an obsession for perfection, says Hanson.

Self-care is taking a calming bath to help you relax. Self-care is journaling your thoughts and writing down your dreams. To put it simply, self-care is the journey through the soul, says Hanson.

So, how do we make life happier and get that radiant outer glow? Well, if you want a happier life, here are a few things to think about.

3 Ways To Create A Happier Life

1. Relationships

We're often told that we can find happiness even if we go through life alone. And to some extent, that's true. You don't need to be married to lead a happy, fulfilling life. However, don't understatement the power of relationships.

Open Text WSU writes that family and social relationships directly impact our happiness. They continue, "Studies show that married people report being happier than those who are single, divorced, or widowed."

"Happy people surround themselves with friends," says Open Text WSU. Through this, they form social support networks, resulting in greater well-being.

2. Religion

"Religion can also impact our happiness," writes Open Text WSU. But, this depends on our living conditions. In more challenging living conditions, religion is linked to high levels of well-being.

However, those with good living conditions experience no effect regarding religion impacting their well-being.

3. Appreciation

Writing can be a powerful tool for change. According to Open Text WSU, one study found that jotting down three positive things that happened to you each day, can boost your happiness levels.

Taking the time to jot these moments down helps you reflect and appreciate the little things in life. So, whether it's something small like grabbing a coffee or a big moment like landing a new job, write it all down.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.