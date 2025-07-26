Background Screener Warns Job Seekers That Companies Are Now Looking At The Comments You Leave On Social Media

Companies doing background checks on job seekers who've applied to work for them is not something new, but with social media now so ingrained in everyday life, even the comments you leave are up for scrutiny. While most people are aware that their digital footprint can impact whether or not they're hired, a background screener named Tyler admitted it goes much further than that.

After working for companies when it comes to doing background checks and social media investigations for potential new hires, Tyler claimed that he noticed that companies are expanding the type of information they look at when assessing an application.

In a TikTok video, Tyler warned job seekers to be extra careful not only about the things they post to their own social media accounts, but also about the things they may post to other people's accounts.

He warned job seekers that companies look at social media comments.

"I just wanted to give a little PSA announcement to those that are trying to get into the corporate world," Tyler began. "As the one that does your background screenings and such for a lot of multi-billion dollar Fortune 500 companies, the biggest reason why you're not getting a call back or because they don't want to move forward with you, it's [because of] social media."

He explained that while it's not much of a shocker, companies aren't just looking at what you post. They are also actively looking at the comments you leave on other people's social media posts.

He recalled doing a background check for a woman who had graduated from one of the top schools in the country. She was top of her class and top of the job application list for this company. However, when Tyler went to her social media and ran it through the software, he found that this woman had commented on a video of a man using a slur in a movie theater. This candidate commented that she really "wanted to be his friend." Because of that, the company Tyler had been doing the background check for denied that woman's job application, rightfully so.

He insisted comments on social media can get people blacklisted from major companies.

"Because of that, you are going to miss out on your six-figure salary and you are now blacklisted from 25 companies," he continued. "When you don't hear back from those 25 companies, and you decide to keep applying for other companies, they're going to look you up too."

Tyler claimed that the things he finds out about potential new hires are going to be on the front page of their application, which will say "unhireable." He warned people that the next time they want to comment on something they think is "funny" when it's really just offensive, it can have a major impact on their career.

"It doesn't matter if you've changed. You're just not gonna get hired," he added. "They're never truly deleted. So if you are trying to work in the corporate world or just be a normal person, don't be racist and don't be stupid. I've turned down 50 applications in four weeks, so that's why you're not getting hired."

Social media screening has a real impact on whether or not someone gets hired.

According to a survey conducted by The Harris Poll, an estimated 2 in 5 U.S. hiring managers (41%) feel social media sites are among the best places to source candidates, and 7 in 10 companies (70%) report they utilize them to research potential job candidates.

For those who use social media to research candidates, 80% do it directly, meaning their company or someone working for the company actively researches a job candidate's various social media accounts instead of hiring a third-party service to do it for them. There are also some companies that rely on social media as a way to screen their applicants.

Three in five (60%) said employers should screen all applicants' social media profiles. Nearly 7 in 10 (69%) also believe looking at candidates' social media profiles is effective.

This isn't new information. We've all heard that what we post on social media truly does matter if we want to have successful careers. And the fact is: It doesn't matter if you post something at 15 versus 35, things on the internet live on forever. That's why you should never post something or even leave a comment if you're unsure about how it will be perceived.

It doesn't mean you have to dilute your personality, because it is still your social media page. However, you should always think before you post or comment, in the same way you think before you speak. Don't interact with an account that you would be uncomfortable with others knowing you interacted with. Companies would rather make sure they're hiring people who match their values and morals, which is why social media is the perfect place to scope out if a candidate would be a good fit or not, and more importantly, if they're a good person or not.

