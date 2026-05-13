You Can Tell What Kind Of Day You’ll Have By Where You Fall Asleep The Night Before, According To Feng Shui

Most people don't think twice about the position they fall asleep in at night. But it might matter more than you may realize, especially if you follow feng shui teachings.

As with all things related to the ancient art, position matters, and that includes the direction you face while lying in bed at night. Feng shui is all about energy and how it flows; it's not surprising that sleep plays a huge role in that balance and the kind of energy that you take with you throughout the day.

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According to feng shui, you can usually tell what kind of day you're gonna have by where you fell asleep the night before.

A neuroscientist named Emily explained that while traveling, she was unable to get good sleep, and that led her to discover how your sleeping position impacts basically everything. She decided to look into the science of it all and realized that the direction she has been sleeping in may not be the best for having a productive day.

#neuroscience #mentalhealth #mentalhealthawareness #wellness #brain ♬ original sound - emily | neuroscientist 🧠 @emonthebrain What do you know about the science of Feng Shui!? Gentuinely curious 🧠 I discovered this research while I was traveling! I wasn’t getting good quality sleep and looked into the science. I realized that my bed at home was already north south with my head facing south and the beds other places were not 🧐 I can really feel the difference! Sending you all soooo much love !!Em 💖More research definitely needs to be done in this area, but I wanted to share these interesting papers!Study 1: “Bedroom design orientation and sleep electroencephalography signals” Study 2: “Human magnetic sense is mediated by a light and magnetic field resonance-dependent mechanism” Study 3: “Is Fengshui a science or superstition? A new approach combining the physiological and psychological measurement of indoor environments” #emonthebrain

"Neuroscience fun fact of the day is that the direction that you lay while you're sleeping at night can impact your brain waves and your quality of sleep at night and therefore your mood the next day," Emily began in her video.

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Research shows that people who lie in the north/south direction while they're sleeping have increased energy of delta, theta, and alpha brain waves. Those brainwaves are usually associated with quality, deep sleep, and relaxation. Sleeping in the north/south position in bed is also associated with more positive mood states during the day.

People who lie in the east/west direction may not be getting quality sleep at all.

"People who lie in the east/west direction while they're sleeping have more awakenings during the night and decreased quality of sleep," Emily continued. "One of the conclusions of the study, our brain waves are sensitive to Earth's electromagnetic field."

Whether you're sleeping while facing north or south truly depends on which hemisphere you live in. It might seem hard to believe that the direction you're sleeping in affects your body and energy the next day, but considering how sensitive the body already is to its environment, it can actually make sense.

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The quality of sleep you're getting depends on all of these factors, including the quality of your mattress and even the temperature of your room, so it's not that hard to believe that it also depends on how you're sleeping as well.

There are recommended sleeping positions to ensure good sleep and a better day.

While feng shui is an ancient Chinese practice that focuses on energy and placement in our everyday lives. Vastu shastra, on the other hand, focuses on Indian architectural balances based on science. Both practices are quite similar and offer recommendations for sleeping positions.

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When it comes to Vastu Shastra, it's believed that space directly interacts with the wind, sun, and other elements to affect our well-being. The recommended sleeping direction is that you lie down with your head pointed southward. A north/south position is considered the worst direction.

In feng shui, ancient practitioners also recommend southward energy. Practitioners may also advise people to place their bed away from windows and doors to encourage the flow of chi while they sleep.

At the end of the day, both practices offer similar ideas of which direction you should be sleeping in, and considering sleep is the most important way to restore your body in every single way, it may not exactly hurt to try it out!

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Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.