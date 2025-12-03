The Art Of Being Fascinating: 12 Simple Habits Of Naturally Fascinating People

I used to be shy in class — I was called boring a lot. It bothered me a lot, so I spent years trying to figure out how to be attractive and interesting, while still being true to myself as the introverted person I knew I was.

I learned I didn’t need to be the life of the party to stick in people’s minds. Being naturally fascinating has almost nothing to do with having the most exciting stories or putting on false airs. It's about how other people experience you: Do they walk away feeling energized? Do they naturally open up to you? Do they feel calm and most like themselves when you're around? Boom. You've got the fascination factor.

Here are 12 simple habits of naturally fascinating people:

1. They don't outsource their sense of self to anyone else

No one knows you. They’re only reacting to the brief experience they have of you in that moment. When we rely on others to determine who we are, we no longer live a free life. We’re uptight and anxious. Carve your self-identity, not from others, and not even from yourself. Carve it from the sense of confidence you have in yourself when your thoughts are quiet.

Research found that the simple fear of how others see you could bring about social anxiety. The less you rely on others to tell you who you are, the less you fear their judgments, and the calmer you become.

2. They've created a life that feels good for them

kitzcorner / Shutterstock

Most people are running around stressed out of their minds. They assume that life is mostly about struggle. They know something’s off, but they’re not sure what it is — until they come across you. You can be that person who chooses to have fun, be playful, and take things easy, even if the environment doesn’t always indicate that this is possible.

By having fun, you give permission for others to do so, too. Make the first move to ease playfully into the moment. You’ll be unforgettably fascinating.

3. They ask questions that make people think differently

‘How was your weekend?’ pits you against every other schmuck. ‘What’s something unusual you did this week?’ makes people pause and actually think. Interesting people don’t ask questions to be polite. They ask because they’re genuinely curious about the unexpected answer.

People who ask thoughtful, follow-up questions are perceived as more likable and socially attractive than those who stick to surface-level exchanges. Research comparing deep versus shallow conversations discovered that while people expected others to prefer lightweight chit-chat, most folks feel more connected after deeper conversations that go well beyond small talk.

4. They share what they truly think, not what they're supposed to think

When someone asks what you think about something, boring people say the safe, acceptable thing. Fascinating people say what they actually think, even if it’s weird or contrarian. You don’t need to be offensive. Just be honest about your actual perspective rather than pretending to agree.

5. They embrace their quirky passions without toning down their excitement

Whether it’s fountain pens, obscure films, or the history of typography, caring deeply about something unusual or specific makes you fascinating by default.

Many people try to like what everyone else likes, or they keep what interests them a secret. Interesting people lean into their strange obsessions without apologizing for them.

6. They tell stories in color — not in headlines

‘I had a good holiday’ is a little vanilla. ‘I spent two hours in a queue in the sun for my favorite Gelato in Rome’ is interesting. The difference is in the specificity. Details make stories come alive.

Career consultant Dr. Ruth Schimel explained that the key to engaging storytelling is to "use your senses to convey the immediacy and a sense of place. What did you smell? What caught your eye? What sound or noise was memorable?"

7. They disagree without being disagreeable

When everyone’s nodding along, fascinating people say, ‘Actually, I see it completely differently.’ Then explain why in a way that makes people reconsider. You’re not being contrarian for attention. You’re adding dimension to conversations that would otherwise be echo chambers.

8. They care more about learning others' stories than talking about their own

Most people are jabbering on about themselves, trying to sound funny or clever, and rarely expressing interest in those they are with. Interesting people are interested in others, and they find a way to make this genuine.

Psychologist Dr. Wendy Lyon explains, "When you show up and give someone your full attention, it is a gift to the other person. Show genuine interest in the person in front of you, and they will enjoy spending time with you."

9. If they don't know something, they say so

PeopleImages / Shutterstock

Boring people pretend to know everything or deflect questions. Interesting people say ‘I have no idea, but I’m curious about it’ and ask follow-up questions. The great thing about being willing to ‘look bad’ is that it takes a lot of the pressure out of interactions that keep many silent or nervous.

Intellectual humility is closely linked to openness, curiosity, and genuine interest in others, qualities that draw people in rather than push them away. Studies show that people on the receiving end of this honesty actually find the person more likable and persuasive, not less.

10. They share their failures just as readily as their successes

When asked how something’s going, many people only share wins or downplay everything. Magnetic people share what’s not working and what they’re learning from it. Vulnerability creates connection, while polished perfection can often create distance.

There's a reason we feel drawn to people who don't pretend to have it all figured out. As relationship coach Clayton Olson explains, "Tell them, instead, about your fears. Tell them about your shame. Tell them about your biggest regrets. That is the stuff that is real. Everything else is a pretense upon which trust cannot survive."

11. They see the unusual in the completely ordinary

Fascinating people notice what others miss. They point out the weird rhythm of how their colleague drinks coffee, or how supermarkets smell different depending on what aisle you’re in. You’re awake to details most people tune out.

Studies revealed that creative people don't see unusual information as quite so unusual, which blurs the line between what's typical and atypical, allowing funky, alternative ideas to be considered. Plus, people see you as more charismatic when you actively notice new things.

12. They're openly enthusiastic, no apologies attached

When something excites you, whether a song, an idea, or a delightful sandwich, you don’t temper it to seem cool. You let yourself be animated about it in your own way.

You don’t need to be ‘cool’ all the time. We get it. Perhaps your enthusiasm was once met by disinterest, and you learned to protect yourself. But the irony is, your false disinterest can end up pushing others away.

Most people are so worried about looking foolish that they reduce all their enthusiasm to a diminished level of expression. Being interesting is about being fully present, connecting with your real self, and being playfully curious about everything around you.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient. He's the author of the Mastery Den newsletter, which helps people triple their productivity.

