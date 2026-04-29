I Almost Tried Botox At 45 But These 7 Simple Habits Helped Me Look Years Younger Naturally

There used to be a time when I greeted thoughts of getting Botox shots in my face with derision. "Don't people know that's botulism toxin?" I'd ask out loud.

But when I turned 45, I cast a curious eye toward doctors who list their costs for Botox and plenty of other procedures. You see, a funny thing or two can happen when fast food drive-thru window salutations switch from "Thank you, Miss" to "Thank you, Ma'am!"

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That's when I start appreciating the times that certain other folks mistake me for a woman in her 20s or 30s. That's when I started to focus on looking younger and feeling better about myself, which tracks: A 2024 study found that people who appear relatively younger than their actual age report more positive experiences of aging.

I almost tried Botox at 45, but these simple habits helped me look years younger naturally:

1. I maintain my ideal weight

I try my best to hit the gym as much as possible. Research by the British Journal of Dermatology looked at high-resolution facial photographs and concluded that those who looked five years younger than their actual age had better cognitive function.

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They also found that they were less likely to suffer from age-related conditions like cataracts. Maintaining a healthy weight supports this because your body composition can often shape how youthful your face looks.

2. I prevent frown lines around my mouth

Frank Flores / Unsplash+

You know how a person can lose weight and all of a sudden look older because their face has that sunken appearance, and their marionette lines can appear more prominent? To avoid that look, I use derma strips.

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But beyond that, the real secret of attractiveness is "regular and compassionate self-care," explained psychologist Dr. Alicia H. Clark. For me, that compassionate self-care looks like a little wrinkle-smoothing patch at night while I watch my shows.

3. I lift weights

Muscles are better than flab and make my body stronger and appear more youthful. According to the National Institute on Aging, muscle mass and strength peak around ages 30-35. After this, they decline steadily.

Strength training is one of the most reliable ways to counter this decline. Dumbbells help keep your body functional and youthful from the inside out.

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4. I wear long, curly human hair weaves

There's something about lengthy, fuller locks that immediately says, "younger," at least from behind. Plus, if I’m taking care of business, from the front too.

Life coach Mitzi Bockmann noted that confident, appealing women "know what they want" and aren't afraid to go get it. Like me, that could mean long, curly locks that make you feel like the version of yourself I want to present to the world, and I'm not going to apologize for it.

5. I dye my hair blonde on the tips

Helena Jankovičová Kováčová / Pexels

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According to Charla Krupp, the late best-selling author of How to Not Look Old, blonde hair can cast a warm glow around our faces in ways that Black hair — which can be too harsh when set against wrinkles — does not. She also notes that a wispy set of bangs that has been swept across the forehead serves to make us appear less aged than severely brushed-back, pony-tailed hair.

Research from the University of British Columbia's Sauder School of Business also found that blonde highlights are linked with perceptions of being more youthful and approachable.

6. I perform microdermabrasion

Yes, I am a beauty product junkie. I purchased an at-home microdermabrasion machine that has rugged diamond chips on the end, just like in the salons. It's sort of like scraping an expensive piece of sandpaper across your face with a powerful little vacuum cleaner. It actually feels good and leaves my skin softer.

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About 80% of facial skin aging can be linked to UV exposure, which is why one study suggested that gentle resurfacing treatments combined with daily sun protection can be really effective. Microdermabrasion works by removing the outermost layer of damaged skin, revealing fresher, smoother skin.

7. I lighten my teeth and dark spots on my skin

Yellow teeth can make people unintentionally look older. I douse my toothbrush with hydrogen peroxide atop my toothpaste several times per day to brush away coffee and wine stains. I also wear sunscreen to help prevent and fade away my dark acne marks and age spots — a task that I didn't always take seriously.

One study followed 903 adults over 4 years and found that daily sunscreen users showed that 24% less skin aging than those who only used sunscreen sometimes. The SPF you slather on before leaving the house is doing more for you than any expensive serum out there.

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