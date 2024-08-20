5 Ways Well-Intentioned Women Accidentally Repel Nice Guys, According To Relationship Coach Of 25 Years

Are you creating a wedge between you and the men who love you?

We all want to experience true love. Being in a healthy, loving relationship is a magical feeling. But you could unknowingly block yourself from love if you're a strong, capable, independent woman.

Here are 5 accidental ways well-intentioned women repel nice guys:

1. They emasculate the men in their life

If you're the type of woman who "wears the pants" in a relationship, you're forcing your partner to be the one wearing the dress. This means that if you operate more in your masculine, your partner will operate more in his feminine. For most men, this feminine energy is difficult to maintain.

Even a sensitive man needs to be in touch with his masculinity. Men operating from the feminine become exhausted and depleted and thus will experience an urge to pull away or shut down.

2. They send the message, "You're not needed."

Are you so independent, capable, and strong that it makes a man feel like he has nothing of value to offer?

Men need to feel needed. It helps enhance their esteem and makes them feel great when they can help you. If you send the message "I am perfectly capable of doing it all myself, thank you very much," you'll leave no room for your man to show his love and support. After being shut down, your partner may search outside of your relationship for a way to fill his deep-seated need to contribute.

3. They become unattractive

Masculine women aren't attractive to men because opposites attract. A successful, healthy, masculine man will search for an authentic, feminine woman. Even if you are a beautiful woman, men will likely find you unattractive if you are living from your masculine energy.

True desirability has more to do with how a person makes us feel than with how they look (although the Pew Research Center published studies that indicate physical attractiveness may play a larger role in places like the United States)

Real magnetic attraction is created when a person makes us feel wonderful. Men feel wonderful when they are in their authentic masculine energy. A feminine woman knows how to make her man feel like a man. This causes him to feel so good; he is drawn to her like a powerful magnetic force.

4. They try to compete with men

Research published in the Harvard Business Review shows that women are statistically less competitive than men, but when a woman exudes more masculine energy, she tends to be more competitive. If you're vying for power in your relationship, you're killing the connection to love.

Competing with your man sends him a signal that you are opposing forces rather than a team. Happy, bonded relationships exist when each partner encourages and supports the other. If you're busy trying to gain the upper hand and control your man, he'll feel more like a servant than a partner, and your attraction to each other will wither away.

5. They lose touch with their femininity

Mariia Korneeva | Shutterstock

Allowing your masculine side to dominate your life will rob you of your radiance.

It disconnects you from your essential feminine essence. You shine when you embody your unique feminine radiance! Connecting to your femininity is vital for nurturing your soul and connecting with your playful, sensual, authentic Self. This joyful, feminine energy makes you alluring to men who seek to love and adore you.

It's time to remove the blocks to love! Women possess a sparkling brilliance when connected to our raw feminine power. Knowing the ways your masculine energy blocks love allows you to make conscious choices to embrace your femininity. This return to your divine, feminine energy will remove the blocks to love and open the doors to a juicy and fulfilling relationship.

Sherri Nickols is an award-winning author, motivational speaker, and relationship/women's empowerment coach.