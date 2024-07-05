6 Unattractive Traits Of People Who Remain Single

You meet someone who seems so great ... and then, something happens: You find out he is completely wrong for you. This has been happening for many years, and you're sick of it, right? Well, it might just be that you're attracting the wrong men. Understanding why you attract the wrong type of guys can help you attract the right ones. So, here are six common things women do to attract the wrong kinds of guys. Stop doing them, and you're bound to meet someone better.

Here are 6 unattractive traits of people who stay single:

1. They pretend to be someone they aren't

While you want to make a good first impression, you don't want to falsify yourself. When you give off the wrong you, the wrong guy will be attracted to you. When you meet someone by being yourself, you'll be able to gauge right away if the person likes you for you, and if you like him for him.

2. They ignore red flags

In hindsight, you can probably identify problems with each wrong guy you end up tossing to the side. Use this hindsight information for future guys, so you can move on much faster. The process of dating is weeding through the ones that aren't good for you to find the ones that are, so don't ignore the warning signs in the beginning!

3. They put up with too much too soon

Everyone has personality traits that annoy others, but some people have many that irritate people immensely. If you are one of those people who is incredibly annoyed by the new guy in your life, don't put up with it. All you'll do is waste time and regret that you didn't move on sooner when that person's annoyance becomes unbearable.

4. They don't listen to their gut

Your gut instinct is much smarter than you believe. If you think back to some of the bad guys in your life, how many times did you feel like something was off with them from the start? Well, that should have been your sign to get out. Start to listen to yourself more. Your gut knows who you want in your life, and it will help you find him if you let it.

5. They turn away advisors

Your friends and family love and care about you. While they aren't always right, they can be accurate when it comes to new guys in your life — especially if they all agree. If your friends and family say that a new guy in your life is not deserving of your love, you might want to start considering their advice. Just be careful with this one because at times loved ones do have ulterior motives for why they don't want you to date someone. Just stay open to their thoughts and consider them.

6. They lose control of the relationship's progress

When couples lust for one another, they have a tendency to move through the stages of a relationship too quickly, which often leads to the end of it. Don't ruin a relationship by letting it get out of control. Move on at a pace that makes you and the guy comfortable, and if one of you doesn't feel confident about something, don't make that move. It's better to ease into a strong bond than to rush into a weak one that breaks.

Start dating with a new perspective. Dating can be fun, and it should be. When you take it too seriously looking for your future husband, you'll quickly find it to be the biggest problem in your life. Take a break from the pressures you've placed on yourself, and just meet people. Go out there and keep the above suggestions in mind. While it may feel awkward at first, you'll quickly see how much easier it is to turn away the guys you wouldn't want to be with, and how much simpler it is to attract the one you want in your life.

Mike Bundrant is the founder of the iNLP center, an NLP master practitioner, an IANLP Fellow Trainer, and a retired psychotherapist. He is also the author of the book Your Achilles Eel: Discover and Overcome the Hidden Causes of Negative Emotions.