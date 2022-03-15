Wedding season is upon us, folks! Meaning you're probably still in need of the perfect wedding wishes for the couples whose love you're celebrating.

However you’re commemorating the wedding season this year, it’s important to know what to tell the newlyweds. There are so many ways to express your happiness and bring positivity.

Depending on your relationship with the bride and groom, you’ll probably want to make your wedding wishes sentimental. When they read your kind words, they’ll be grateful for your part in their special day.

So what exactly should you say? Always be sure to choose something from the heart, but if you want some more specific ideas, we're here to help.

Here are 65 beautiful wedding wishes to write in a wedding card for the happy couple.

Formal Wedding Wishes

1. "Wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness."

2. "Your wedding day will come and go, but may your love forever grow."

3. "Best wishes on this wonderful journey, as you build your new lives together."

4. "May the years ahead be filled with lasting joy."

5. "May the love you share today grow stronger as you grow old together."

6. "May your joining together bring you more joy than you can imagine."

7. "May today be the beginning of a long, happy life together."

8. "Thank you for letting us/me share in this joyful day. We/I wish you all the best as you embark on this wonderful union."

9. "Wishing you joy, love and happiness on your wedding day and as you begin your new life together."

10. "May the love and happiness you feel today shine through the years."

Casual Wedding Wishes

11. "Lots of love today and beyond."

12. "Best wishes!"

13. "Congratulations!"

14. "Congratulations on your wedding!"

15. "We're/I'm so happy for you!"

16. "Wishing you lots of love and happiness."

17. "We/I love you. Congrats!"

18. "Here's a little something to start your life together." (If you're including a gift.)

19. "Hugs and kisses."

20. "Wishing you a long and happy marriage."

21. "Here's to a long and happy marriage!"

22. "Wishing you the best today and always."

23. "So happy to celebrate this day with you both!"

24. "Best wishes for a fun-filled future together."

Funny Wedding Wishes

25. "Thanks for the free booze. Best wishes on a long, happy marriage!"

26. "You two make almost as good of a team as the [insert your/their favorite sports team's name here]." Or, "I haven't been this happy for anybody since [insert team name here] won the World Series/other championship!"

27. "Our marriage advice: Love, honor and… scrub the toilet." (Or fill in any other funny advice you have.)

28. "Congratulations — your wedding successfully made me sob like a baby!"

29. "Glad we/I got to break out our/my dance moves in honor of such a great couple. Lots of love to you both!"

30. "Thanks for inviting us/me to eat and drink while you get married. Congrats!"

31. Really, any punny pre-made card with a simple, "Love, us/me."

Religious Wedding Wishes

32. "Love is the greatest blessing."

33. "Wishing you a marriage as strong as your faith."

34. "Sending you prayers for unending love and happiness."

35. "May your marriage be blessed!"

36. "May God bless you and your union."

37. "May God grant you all of life's blessings and love's joys."

38. "God bless you both on this day with a lifetime of shared love and joy."

39. "May the One who brought you together bless your marriage, enrich your lives and deepen your love throughout the years."

40. "'God has poured out His love into our hearts.' — Romans 5:5"

41. "'Love is patient. Love is kind… Love never fails.' — 1 Corinthians 13:4-13"

Wedding Wishes for Joining the Family

42. "Congratulations on your marriage, and welcome to the family!"

43. "We're/I'm so happy to welcome a new family member. Best wishes to you both!"

44. "We're/I'm so happy [name] has found 'the one.' Welcome to the family!"

45. "We're delighted to share this day with you both."

46. "What a wonderful day for our family, and especially you two. May the joy you feel today last a lifetime."

47. "What a wonderful addition to our family. We're/I'm so happy to share in your celebration. Congratulations!"

48. "We/I couldn't be happier to call you both family. Best wishes for a long and happy future together."

49. "We love you both. Thanks for letting us share in your celebration!"

50. "Lots of love and happiness to you both on this exciting and joyful day for our family."

51. "Remember when you made that list of qualities of a 'perfect man/woman?' Well, you found him/her. Lots of love now and always."

52. "My/our deepest love and very best wishes to you both."

53. "Today, we add one more member to our family, and we couldn't be happier. Best wishes to you both."

54. "We/I love you both. We/I couldn't be happier!"

56. "I'm/we're thrilled you make each other so happy. Best wishes!"

Wedding Wishes for Friends

57. "Of all the big life events we've celebrated over the years, today tops the list. Congrats!"

58. "I'm so happy to call you both my friends. Congratulations!"

59. "Thank you for inviting me to share in this day with you and your family. Best wishes."

60. "I'm/we're so thrilled to celebrate this wonderful day with you both."

61. "Best wishes for a long and happy life together."

62. "May you bring each other as much happiness as your friendship has brought to my life — and more!"

63. "We've had so many laughs together! May you always make each other laugh!"

64. "Here's to love and friendship!"

65. "Congratulations to a wonderful friend and his/her new husband/wife."

Isabella Pacinelli is a writer who covers relationship, self-love, spirituality, and entertainment.