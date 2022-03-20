50 Best Spring Quotes To Welcome A Springtime Full Of Hope

Spring quotes are a great way to celebrate the beginning of what is arguably the best season.

The spring equinox, or the first day of spring, is always something to look forward to.

Spring provides relief from the bitter cold of winter and is associated with new beginnings, fresh flowers, and sunny days.

Celebrate the first day of spring, March 20, 2022, with these spring quotes.

First Day Of Spring Quotes

1. “The first day of spring is one thing, and the first spring day is another. The difference between them is sometimes as great as a month.” — Henry Van Dyke

2. “Blossom by blossom the spring begins.” — Algernon Charles Swinburne

3. “I can still bring into my body the joy I felt at seeing the first trillium of spring, which seemed to be telling me, "Never give up hope, spring will come.” ― Jessica Stern

4. “The first blooms of spring always make my heart sing.” — S. Brown

5. “The first real day of spring is like the first time a boy holds your hand. A flood of skin-tingling warmth consumes you, and everything shines with a fresh, colorful glow, making you forget that anything as cold and harsh as winter ever existed.” — Richelle E. Goodrich

6. “Behold, my friends, the spring is come; the earth has gladly received the embraces of the sun, and we shall soon see the results of their love!” — Sitting Bull

7. “All through the long winter, I dream of my garden. On the first day of spring, I dig my fingers deep into the soft earth. I can feel its energy, and my spirits soar.” — E.B. White

Spring Equinox Quotes

8. “If people did not love one another, I really don't see what use there would be in having any spring.” — Victor Hugo

9. “The deep roots never doubt spring will come.” — Marty Rubin

10. “You can cut all the flowers but you cannot stop spring from coming.” — Pablo Neruda

11. “The beautiful spring came; and when Nature resumes her loveliness, the human soul is apt to revive also.” — Harriet Ann Jacobs

12. “If we had no winter, the spring would not be so pleasant: if we did not sometimes taste of adversity, prosperity would not be so welcome.” — Anne Bradstreet

13. “Spring has returned. The Earth is like a child that knows poems.” — Rainer Maria Rilke

14. “Spring is the time of plans and projects.” — Leo Tolstoy

15. “‘Is the spring coming?’ he said. ‘What is it like?’... ‘It is the sun shining on the rain and the rain falling on the sunshine…’” — Frances Hodgson Burnett

16. “If winter comes, can spring be far behind?” — Percy Bysshe Shelley

17. “sweet spring is your time / is my time / is our time / for springtime is lovetime / and viva sweet love.” — E.E. Cummings

18. “That is one good thing about this world...there are always sure to be more springs.” — L.M. Montgomery

19. “I enjoy the spring more than the autumn now. One does, I think, as one gets older.” — Virginia Woolf

20. “It was such a spring day as breathes into a man an ineffable yearning, a painful sweetness, a longing that makes him stand motionless, looking at the leaves or grass, and fling out his arms to embrace he knows not what.” — John Galsworthy

21. “Spring work is going on with joyful enthusiasm.” — John Muir

22. “Spring shows what God can do with a drab and dirty world.” ― Virgil A. Kraft

23. “When the spring came, even the false spring, there were no problems except where to be happiest.” — Ernest Hemingway

Spring Solstice Quotes

24. “Spring drew on...and a greenness grew over those brown beds, which, freshening daily, suggested the thought that Hope traversed them at night, and left each morning brighter traces of her steps.” ― Charlotte Brontë

25. “I suppose the best kind of spring morning is the best weather God has to offer.” — Dodie Smith

26. “I glanced out the window at the signs of spring. The sky was almost blue, the trees were almost budding, the sun was almost bright.” ― Millard Kaufman

27. “We sat in silence, letting the green in the air heal what it could.” ― Erica Bauermeister

28. “Can words describe the fragrance of the very breath of spring?” ― Neltje Blanchan

29. “Come with me into the woods where spring is advancing, as it does, no matter what, not being singular or particular, but one of the forever gifts, and certainly visible.” ― Mary Oliver

30. “When the groundhog casts his shadow / And the small birds sing / And the pussywillows happen / And the sun shines warm / And when the peepers peep / Then it is Spring.” ― Margaret Wise Brown

31. “The world is exploding in emerald, sage, and lusty chartreuse - neon green with so much yellow in it. It is an explosive green that, if one could watch it moment by moment throughout the day, would grow in every dimension.” ― Amy Seidl

32. “Spring is the fountain of love for thirsty winter.” ― Munia Khan

33. “But only a person in the depths of despair neglected to look beyond winter to the spring that inevitably followed, bringing back color and life and hope.” ― Mary Balogh

34. “Gardens in Spring / with flowers abound / their scent interwoven / in the wind.” ― Meeta Ahluwalia

35. “I love the smell of rain and growing things.” ― Serina Hernandez

36. “Following dark winter's strife, a warm air rises, teemed with life. Birth, rebirth, as the waiting die. Old love, new love sprouts wings to fly.” ― Phar West Nagle

37. “The delicious soft, spring-suggesting air,—how it fills my veins with life! Life becomes again credible to me. A certain dormant life awakes in me, and I begin to love nature again.” ― Henry David Thoreau

38. “A tree never complains about the winter because she is busy getting ready to bloom during the spring and summer.” ― Debasish Mridha, MD

Funny Quotes About Spring

39. “Spring won't let me stay in this house any longer! I must get out and breathe the air deeply again.” — Gustav Mahler

40. “Spring is when you feel like whistling even with a shoe full of slush.” — Doug Larson

41. “It's spring fever. That is what the name of it is. And when you've got it, you want — oh, you don't quite know what it is you do want, but it just fairly makes your heart ache, you want it so!” — Mark Twain

42. “Spring is nature's way of saying, 'Let's party!'” — Robin Williams

43. “Despite the forecast, live like it's Spring.” — Lilly Pulitzer

44. “In the spring, at the end of the day, you should smell like dirt.” — Margaret Atwood

45. “The first day of spring is known as the vernal equinox. The equinox is special. It only happens twice a year, like a good night in ratings for NBC.” — Helen Hayes

46. “Spring is the time of the year, when it is summer in the sun and winter in the shade.” — Charles Dickens

47. “Science has never drummed up quite as effective a tranquilizing agent as a sunny spring day.” — W. Earl Hall

48. “In the Spring, I have counted 136 different kinds of weather inside of 24 hours.” — Mark Twain

49. “Spring is the only revolutionary whose revolution has succeeded.” — Marianne van Hirtum

50. "Finally my winter fat is gone. Now I have spring rolls."

Micki Spollen is an editor, writer, and traveler. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her travels on her website.