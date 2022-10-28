50 Funny Halloween Memes That Will Make Your Friends Say, 'I'm Dead'

By Lindsey Matthews — Updated on Oct 28, 2022
Photo: vvital / Shutterstock
Halloween is right around the corner and if you're anything like me, you've been waiting for this moment all year long.
You live for spooky season, your wardrobe only consists of black clothes and old Halloween costumes, and you *die* cracking up (see what we did there?) for the best Halloween memes you can find.
Think of Halloween as the infamous Michael Myers ... No matter how many times you knock it down, it always gets back up again.
So put together your most creative costume and stack your home with candy, because Halloween is here.
50 Best Funny Halloween Memes for 2023
1. Me: Giving the kid at door candy / Their parent:
2. Me after Halloween:
3. Isn't 20 a bit old to be trick-or-treating?
4. The rest of the day after someone calls you cute.
5. Me: *feels a cold breeze outside.
Happy Halloween! Instead of making a cheesy, one-off graphic, we're just going to post #Hallomemes all day. pic.twitter.com/xscEdIXl9y
— Frederick Keys (@FrederickKeys) October 31, 2017
6. When they always ask u why u killin them but they never ask whats killin u.
Gotta love Halloween Memes. Hallomemes? #Funny #HalloweenMemes #Hallomemes #MaskedKiller #Memes pic.twitter.com/pzaM1nBbsN
— Liqr.com (@LiqrMedia) October 23, 2018
7. There are two types of girls on Halloween.
There Are Two Types Of Girls On Halloween... #Funny #Halloween #Memehttp://t.co/OsyJlqtNGf pic.twitter.com/Hb1R5ATXRm
— Funny Pics (@weknowmeme) October 15, 2014
8. *bookstore goes out of business in the summer* ... Spirit Halloween:
Photo: Knowyourmeme
9. Me and my homies in October.
— (@aayala_91) September 30, 2019
10. The look on my face when someone says they hate Halloween.
Hearing that really kills me! #Halloween pic.twitter.com/eQ57XFJSxE
— Spirit Halloween (@SpiritHalloween) October 6, 2018
11. Get in ... we're going shopping for Halloween stuff!!
Tag whoever you're going to #SpiritHalloween with today! pic.twitter.com/OxYi4BFeNH
— Spirit Halloween (@SpiritHalloween) September 15, 2019
12. Ghosted in October? How festive.
13. September 30th vs October 1st
Always ready for #Halloween! pic.twitter.com/na28dV0Ufa
— Spirit Halloween (@SpiritHalloween) October 1, 2020
14. How the Halloween packaging looks vs. how it looks when u put it on at home.
15. When October is almost over and you haven't seen enough Halloween memes.
Yall drop your Halloween memes below.
Please and Thank You. pic.twitter.com/jJiYsZchyE
— VividVivka (@VividVivka) October 25, 2022
16. My body functions at its highest level when I'm eating fresh, in-season produce.
17. Just sitting around waiting for Halloween.
Only 54 days until #Halloween! pic.twitter.com/5AdvCp1oH3
— Spirit Halloween (@SpiritHalloween) September 8, 2020
18. Me on Halloween wondering if I should just turn my lights off, get drunk, and keep all this candy for myself.
19. I totally watch Halloween themed movies all year long to hold me over until it's actually Halloween.
Photo: Someecards
20. Hey Boo. Let's go get sheet-faced.
Any, haunting plans for #Halloween? #HalloweenMemes #HalloweenFun pic.twitter.com/MYNHFbOIGi
— Michael Myers (@The_Sh8pe) October 28, 2022
21. How friends convince me to go places: There'll be food and drink and ghosts.
22. When you've had a rough year but you're trying really hard to enjoy Halloween.
Let's get this dread #Halloween #halloweenmemes #HalloweenCostumes #hardtimes pic.twitter.com/S5QEiTfdzX
— The Pumpkin Queen (@Halloween2k22) October 20, 2022
23. "You know what your problem is, Jason? You go after too many girls. I've been chasing the same chick for like 30 years."
Halloween pic.twitter.com/jFaPf1dZb2
— my uncle’s meme stash (@myunclesmemes) October 27, 2022
24. When it's Halloween and your unusual tastes suddenly become hip and popular.
25. I just heard my neighbor crying, which means unfortunately she can probably hear me singing Monster Mash in different voices.
26. Before coffee / After coffee
#MondayMood pic.twitter.com/NlW4kPIBzj
— Spirit Halloween (@SpiritHalloween) October 28, 2019
27. It's the most wonderful time of the year.
28. Waiting for Halloween be like...
waiting for halloween be like: pic.twitter.com/9GO4LpV2k4
— Michael Myers (@RealMMyers78) October 23, 2022
29. A haunted house but it's a slideshow of AOL messages you sent to your crush 25 years ago.
30. Current mood.
#Halloween #mood pic.twitter.com/wkVPRh1PEv
— Spirit Halloween (@SpiritHalloween) October 28, 2019
31. When someone tries to annoy me before I've had my morning coffee.
32. After your partner confronts you about how much money you spend on Halloween things.
33. "Well, I like me."
34. This could be us on Halloween...
This could be us this Halloween pic.twitter.com/KHznVqiPLN
— Michael Myers (@RealMMyers78) October 27, 2022
35. Me during the rest of the year vs. me during October.
How do you celebrate the #spooky season? pic.twitter.com/i1NDTdCo9g
— Spirit Halloween (@SpiritHalloween) October 7, 2019
36. "What makes you think they're fake?"
37. me: *hits spider web down with broom* / spider: wow / me: *puts up fake spider web decorations for Halloween* / spider: WOW
38. Me trying to figure out where to fit more Halloween decorations.
39. When you can't get up because your dog fell asleep in your lap.
40. When society says you're a weirdo because you love Halloween.
Retweet if you love #Halloween! pic.twitter.com/heq2rqFfxA
— Spirit Halloween (@SpiritHalloween) September 26, 2019
41. When Halloween starts to take a hold on you.
42. Every Halloween candy mix has to be at least 1/3 disappointing so the kids don't forget that joy cannot exist without suffering.
43. I ghost people all year round.
44. Me: I am definitely not going to critique everyone else's Halloween costumes this year. Also me:
45. Waiting for Halloween like...
Tag someone who loves #Halloween as much as you do! pic.twitter.com/21UZCjCr9q
— Spirit Halloween (@SpiritHalloween) October 8, 2019
46. Therapist does NOT think it would be funny for me to be her for Halloween.
47. "I need a date for Halloween." "October 31st."
48. Me trying to be social: "I saw some ghosts."
49. Skeletons are a weird costume cuz you already got one of those in your body you're pretty much a bone oreo with skin frosting dude.
50. "Halloween is not a day, okay? It's a season."
Halloween is in my soul pic.twitter.com/M6upX370my
— Ani-Mia (@AniMiaOfficial) October 8, 2019
Lindsey Matthews is a writer who covers love and relationships, news, and pop-culture.