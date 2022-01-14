107 Best Happy Birthday Quotes & Wishes For Sons

Your son’s birthday is the best day of the year to make sure he knows how proud you are of everything he’s accomplished in his life thus far.

Whether he’s a grown adult or a young son starting to come into his own, your son’s birthday is a cause for celebration for the whole family.

It can be tough to put all of those sentiments into words for his birthday card, but finding the right birthday wishes is always worthwhile.

If you’re in need of some inspiration, here are the best birthday wishes for your son.

Best Birthday Wishes for Sons

Photo: Unsplash

Best birthday to our dearest son! We wish you happiness and may you be blessed with all the great things that you truly deserve!

Having you as our son is truly the biggest accomplishment in our life! Happy birthday!

This day is truly a special day for us because this is the day when we first had a glimpse of our adorable son. Happy birthday!

To our lovely son, you have always made us very proud and for that, we are forever grateful. Best birthday to you!

You are the best gift that we have received in our lifetime. Happy birthday, dear son.

Dear son, may you always stay happy and healthy… That way, you can still take care of us when we become old. Have an amazing birthday!

This day is very important for us and to everyone who knows you, our dear boy! You are such an amazing son and on your birthday, we wish you all the best things in life.

Our dear son, you have given us something that no one else could ever do for us: undying love. And we are forever thankful for that. Wishing you the happiest of birthday wishes!

You will never realize why we love you so much until the day you become a father to a bundle of joy like yourself. Have a great birthday.

We hope you have the best birthday! Every single day we're filled with joy to have you in our lives.

To our beloved son, on your birthday, we hope that all your wishes will come true. We want you to know that we love you and wish you many more birthdays to come.

Having a son like you is a true privilege. Much love to you as you grow another year older. We love you, and happy birthday, son!

Short Birthday Wishes For Sons

Photo: Unsplash

Another year older, but you will always be our baby boy. Happy birthday!

Wishing you many happy returns on your birthday, my dear son. I love you!

Happy birthday son! I hope that you will always be happy, healthy, and a blessing to everyone around you.

Happy birthday, dear son. Wishing that this year your birthday brings you lots of happy moments.

Wishing you a successful and prosperous life ahead. Happy birthday!

Wishing a very happy birthday to the best son in the universe. Wish you all the joy, love, happiness, and prosperity in your life!

A son like you gives us a reason to stay happy and proud each day. Thank you! Happy birthday, dear!

With love and best wishes to the best son in the world! Have a wonderful birthday!

May all your wishes and dreams come true, and you get all the success and joy you desire! Happy birthday, son.

You are the best gift in our life. Hope this world will always be kind to you. Have a wonderful day!

We are overwhelmed with pride and joy to see this beautiful man you’re becoming. Happy birthday, our boy.

I truly love being a parent to you, son, no matter what. Happy Birthday!

Birthday Wishes for Young Sons

Photo: Unsplash

No matter how old you are, you’ll always be our little angel, a gift from heaven, and our biggest joy! Happy birthday.

We always thought that we would be the ones to teach you how to be a good son. But it turned out that you have been teaching us how to be good parents all along. Happy birthday to our young man.

The Gods smiled on us, the angels blessed us and the fairies worked their magic on our lives on the day you were born. Happy birthday.

Just watching you grow up brings a smile to our faces. Always remember that our love for you is limitless. Happy birthday.

Another year has passed and we are happy to see you grow even stronger and wiser each year. We love you. Happy Birthday!

No matter how old you are, for us, you will always be our little angel. Happy birthday!

Your birthday is a big day, and one that changed our lives for the better! Happy birthday to our son.

Happy birthday to you, our little angel! Our wish is for you to love life and to never cease dreaming. May you always be surrounded with beauty and happiness!

You have made everything about life sweeter than any sweets in the world. Wonderful birthday wishes to our little angel!

Our darling son, we are so grateful that you came along. You have certainly made our world a million times richer than you could ever imagine. We love you, happy birthday!

Wishing an unforgettable birthday to our son. We are so happy to have you as our son and love you to infinity and beyond.

This year on your birthday I am so grateful that you’ve grown into such a bright and capable young man. It is such a comfort to know that whatever life throws your way you will always be able to handle it.

Birthday Wishes for Adult Sons

Photo: Unsplash

You may not need me as much anymore, but when you do, I’ll be there. Happy birthday.

I hope that you always look ahead in life with a smile on your face and look back with fondness in your heart. I wish you endless joy in life on your birthday, and may it be filled with wonder and delight this year.

I hope that this year your birthday is just the beginning of an unforgettable journey that will lead you to an even more amazing future. Remember always to continue to wish and dream.

I have such sweet memories of you as a child, but I have faith that your future will hold even sweeter ones. I hope your cake is half as sweet as you are. Happy birthday, son!

I hope you always head in the direction of success, my son, and whether it be in life or love, I hope that all your dreams and ambitions come true. Happy birthday!

When you were a baby, you screamed at me. When you were a teen, you hardly spoke. But now that you’re a grown man, your words are so very priceless to me. Here are some words for your birthday that I sincerely mean: I love you.

Even when you are too old for a room in our house, there will always be room for you in our hearts. You will never be too old for our love and support. Happy birthday to our outstanding son!

When you were little, I vowed always to protect, care for, and love you. Somehow over the years, our positions have been reversed. Now you protect and care for me, but I will still always love you.

May you continue to put a smile on our faces and be a constant reminder that we did a very good job in raising you. Happy birthday!

I still remember cuddling you in my arms and singing you a lullaby. But seeing you so grown up makes me realize how time flies. Happy birthday to our son.

As parents, all we want is for you to grow and become a better person each day. May you touch the lives of so many people and be an inspiration and a blessing to them, the way you are to us. Best birthday wishes to the best son in the world!

On the day you were born, we promised ourselves that we would teach you some of the most important lessons of life. But as you have grown up, it is you who has taught us some of life’s most important lessons. We love you and wish you a very happy birthday.

Birthday Wishes for Sons-in-Law

Photo: Unsplash

Happy Birthday, son-in-law! Thanks for choosing our daughter to be your wife, and sticking with her even after you found out how crazy her family was!

Happy birthday, son-in-law! Actually, can we just drop the “in-law” part? You’re like a son to me.

You are such a joyful addition to the family, our dear son. We wish that your day is as amazing and strong as you are. Happy Birthday!

Happy birthday to our son-in-law. Hope you get lots of presents on your birthday. You already gave us the best gift the day you chose to join our family.

Today we celebrate the wonderful man who keeps our daughter safe and happy.

Your parents brought you into the world on this day, and fate brought you into our family. Happy birthday to a son-in-law who truly makes our world complete.

Happy birthday, son-in-law. You chose to be part of our family, and guess what? We’re keeping you.

Happy birthday to the world’s best son-in-law! We couldn’t ask for a better husband for our daughter.

Happy birthday to a special son-in-law! We taught our daughter to exercise good judgment, and she made us proud when she made the wise decision to marry you.

We wanted to get you an amazing gift for your birthday, but then we realized that we already made a beautiful girl just for you. We can’t top that!

Happy Birthday to a wonderful son-in-law. We’re so proud to have you as part of our family!

Birthday Wishes for Son From Mother

Photo: Unsplash

Whenever I see you I feel complete, happy, and proud. You’re the best part of my life. Wishing you a very happy birthday from the core of my heart.

I can still feel the first kick that made me realize someone precious is growing inside of me! Can’t believe you’re such a big boy today. Happy birthday, my son!

I feel privileged to be the mother of a son like you. Wishing that you become the most successful and happiest person ever! Have a great birthday.

Happy birthday, dear son. Mom loves you so much. Have a good and exciting day. You’re the best son ever.

When times are tough, all it takes are thoughts of you to pull me through. Your hugs and kisses nourish my soul, and I’m so grateful that I have a son as precious as you.

When I look back at everything I’ve done in life, you’re easily the best thing I’ve ever created. It’s honestly a miracle that I was able to have a son as delightful and genuine as you. Happy birthday!

No matter how old you get, know that you will always be my baby boy. Happy birthday to my darling little boy.

I can’t even comprehend how you went from being barely able to clutch my fingers to tightly holding my hand. Time has flown by so quickly over the years, but one thing will always remain constant: my limitless love for you. Happy birthday!

Wishing a great birthday to my handsome son. You’re my pride and happiness. Watching you grow up is the most beautiful thing. Happy Birthday my dear!

Whenever I need a reason to smile, I just think of you because you make everything in my life more beautiful. May your special day be truly extravagant. Happy birthday, son!

I thought I had a perfect life and then you came along. Then I realized I had no idea what perfect was until I was blessed with a son as beautiful as you. Wishing you the happiest of birthdays.

Happy birthday from your number one fan: your loving mom!

Birthday Wishes For Son From Father

Photo: Unsplash

Fathers see their own reflections in their sons, but in you, I see a much better man. Happy birthday, my son.

When you were born, I couldn’t even fathom how much you’d come to mean to me. You are my everything. May your special day be filled with untold splendor. Happy birthday!

When you were little, I used to be your hero, but now you’ve become mine. I can’t believe how much you’ve grown in the last few years. Happy birthday to the intelligent, strong, and brave young man I look up to.

I may have taught you how to be a good man, but you taught me how to be a great parent. Your expectations always made me try harder to be the kind of person you would be proud of.

I may not be the greatest man, but I certainly gave birth to the best son ever. Happy birthday.

When I look at you, I see a version of me that also happens to be more kind, honest, and hardworking. Happy birthday to the man I am proud to call my son.

I’m not sure what I did in life to deserve a son as marvelous as you, but I’m grateful for whatever it was. Happy birthday!

I am so grateful that I have a son as splendid as you. You are my joy and inspiration in so many ways. I hope that this year you get everything you want from life.

I remember when you were little I used to be your role model. I don’t know when or how it happened, but now you’re mine. Thank you for always being the kind of man I can look up to. Happy birthday, son.

You have made fatherhood the best experience of my life. I am truly blessed to have a son like you who enriches my life with his endless love and affection. I hope you know that you are truly treasured. Happy birthday!

Son, every year I see more and more of myself in you. I want you to know that I am equally sorry and proud of that fact! Happy birthday to my mini-me.

I hope you are half as proud to be my son as I am to be your parent. Know that I am your biggest fan and your greatest protector in life. Happy birthday!

Funny Birthday Messages for Sons

Photo: Unsplash

Son, I am seeing more and more of myself in you every year, but be careful… It’s hard being this good-looking! Wishing you many happy returns on your birthday.

On your birthday I wish that I could stop time. Not only to keep you with me forever but so that I can stop feeling so old! Happy birthday to my son who at least makes me feel young at heart.

You have always wanted us to treat you as an adult, so this birthday we decided to grant your wish. The cleaning and chores are all yours this year. You’re welcome!

I used to be the one training you to use the potty, but now you are the one training me to be a better parent. Just so you know I am completely fine with this reversal!

Don’t worry that we won’t still get you gifts on your birthday just because you’re getting older. This year we decided to get you a gift that revolved around money since you always seem to like those best: the gift of paying all your own bills. Happy birthday, you grownup, you!

When you were young, I tried to teach you everything, but now that you’re older you seem to think you know it all already! I love you anyway. Happy birthday, son!

You will never be too old for hugs and kisses from your adoring parents on your birthday. Extremely embarrassed but never too old at least! We hope this year brings you nothing but happiness.

Son, you’re getting wiser every year, and soon you’ll be half as smart as me. This is a good thing because it’s really important to have goals in life!

When you were little I was full of instructions for you: do this not that! Now that you’re older I have one more that’s really important: have a wonderful birthday!

Did you know that there are some really important people on your birthday? We don’t mean you, we mean us — you wouldn’t be having a birthday if it wasn’t for us. Happy birthday, son!

We always knew that a miracle was one in a million, so when you got us as parents, you became one in a million. Have an awesome birthday, son.

To our son on his birthday: Forget about the past, you can't change it. Forget about the future, you can't predict it. Forget about the present, we didn't get you one.

Happy Birthday Quotes for Sons

Photo: Unsplash

“Sometimes when I need a miracle, I look into my son’s eyes, and realize I’ve already created one.”

"To the world you may be one person; but to one person you may be the world." — Dr. Seuss

“You don’t raise heroes, you raise sons. And if you treat them like sons, they’ll turn out to be heroes, even if it’s just in your own eyes.” — Wally Schirra

“Heaven on Earth is looking at my little boy.” — Jenny McCarthy

“Even more than the time when she gave birth, a mother feels her greatest joy when she hears others refer to her son as a wise learned one.” — Thiruvalluvar

“And she loved a little boy very, very much — even more than she loved herself.” — Shel Silverstein

“Son, you will outgrow my lap, but never my heart.”

“To my son, never forget that I love you. Life is filled with hard times and good times. Learn from everything you can. Be the man I know you can be.”

“I go home and see my son and I forget about any mistake I ever made or the reason I’m upset. I get home and my son is smiling or he comes running to me.” — LeBron James

“Be strong out there, my son. Look for the love and kindness in others. Forgive yourself when you make mistakes, and enjoy the journey.” — Kirsten Wreggitt

“No matter how much I tell my son I love him, I always love him more than that.”

“My son. My life. My everything.”

Micki Spollen is an editor, writer, and traveler focused on relationships, news, and pop culture. Follow her on Instagram.