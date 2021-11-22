Thanksgiving is right around the corner, so hopefully, you have your outfit and plans all laid out.

Whether you'll be spending Thanksgiving alone, with just your partner, with friends or with family, the right Thanksgiving Instagram captions will help you share your gratitude with all of your loved ones and followers on social media.

You may choose to post a cute family pic, your fire Thanksgiving fashion, or the delicious spread you put together (or, you know, order in), here's to being thankful we have so many ways to connect with others online, even when you can't in person!

115 Best Thanksgiving Instagram Captions For Your Turkey Day Posts

Funny Thanksgiving Captions

#stuffed

Hit me, gravy, one more time.

Is Butter(ball) a carb?

Pies before guys.

If there’s leftover pie, you’re just not trying hard enough.

The best Thanksgiving outfit involves a pair of stretchy pants.

It’s all gravy from here.

When in doubt, stuff it.

Just here for the pie.

All about that baste.

Grateful for elastic waistbands.

Always be my gravy​.

I can't cook, but I can eat.

I can't leave the table until I've tried all the food.

Thanksgiving requires a whole new dress code.

These are my eating pants.

I thought I was done until I saw the pie.

It's time for my food coma.

I yam what I yam.

Casse-rollin’ with my homies.

Currently carbo-loading for Black Friday.

Keep calm & gobble on.

Calories don’t count on Thanksgiving.

Clear eyes, full stomachs, can’t move.

Gobble ‘til you wobble.

No fowl play allowed.

Feast Mode.

Warning: Food coma ahead.

Pants, the enemy of Thanksgiving.

No sidedish left behind.

Ham it up today.

First we feast, then we nap.

I only have pies for you.

Here’s to full plates and fuller hearts.

You’re the gravy to my mashed potatoes.

Grateful and great/full.

Let’s get cranberry sauced.

Mashed potatoes are merely a vessel for gravy.

Leftovers are for quitters.

Talk turkey to me.

Already dreaming about Black Friday.

Gratitude is the best attitude.

Stuffed with stuffing.

Raise your gobble-let for a toast!

I’ve never met a turkey I didn’t like.

Nap time. Zzzz...

Official occupation: couch potato.

Thanksgiving Captions About Food

Eat, drink, and wear stretchy pants.

Nobody puts gravy in the corner.

Easy as pumpkin pie.

Thanksgiving is officially the pre-Christmas feast.

Gobble 'til you wobble.

I get pie with a little help from my friends.

More rolls? You butter believe it.

Keep calm and gobble on.

Let's get basted.

It's leg day.

Let's talk turkey.

Winner, winner, turkey dinner.

All you knead is love — and pumpkin pie.

Happy Thanksgiving! May your heart be as full as my plate.

Me: I’m so stuffed I can’t eat another bite. Also me: Oh, look, pie!

Feast your eyes on this.

Love at first bite.

It’s all fun and games until your pants don’t fit anymore.

You miss 100% of the leftovers you don’t eat.

To-do: Eat, drink, nap, repeat.

Thanksgiving weather forecast: A bit breezy, with a 100% chance of overeating.

PSA: Carbs don’t count on Thanksgiving.

Might’ve overdone it a bit… #noregrets

Challenge accepted.

Feeling especially thankful for stretchy pants today.

It’s turkey time!

Eat hard, nap harder.

Happy Winesgiving!

May your pants stay stretchy, your glasses stay full, and your family avoid talking politics.

No matter what happens this month, at least you're not a turkey.

My gobble-let overfloweth.

This is a reminder to set your scale back ten pounds this weekend.

Here's the one photo we got before the food coma hit...

If you need me, I'll be on the couch.

It's all gravy, baby.

Thankful for the human stomach’s capacity to expand.

Gourd times.

And they lived apple-y ever after.

Blessed to have all this food.

Giving thanks is as easy as pumpkin pie.

Let the gourd times roll.

Hey there, cutie pie.

You can't live a full life on an empty stomach.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Hey You! Want more of YourTango's best articles, seriously addictive horoscopes and top expert advice? Sign up to get our free daily newsletter!

Thanksgiving Captions About Family

They whine. I wine.

Thankful to have a family who takes eating as seriously as I do.

Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours!

I’m just here for the turkey.

With my favorite cutie pies.

Celebrating Thanksgiving with my favorite turkeys!

You can’t answer your family’s questions if your mouth is full…

Let's give 'em pumpkin to talk about.

Family, turkey, and football — oh my!

Family is where happiness begins and love never ends.

I'm ready to give and to receive.

Food always tastes better when you eat it with family.

My family told me to stop telling Thanksgiving jokes, but I told them I couldn't quit cold turkey.

A strong family has well-worn seats at the dinner table.

We may not have it all together, but together, we have it all.

Why does food always taste better when you eat it with family?

Thanksgiving Captions About Gratitude

A happy heart is a thankful heart.

"I live in the space of thankfulness..." — Oprah Winfrey

So much to be #thankful for!

Feeling thankful AF.

Eat, drink, and be thankful.

Giving thanks for the simple things in life.

#blessed

“Gratitude is a powerful catalyst for happiness.” — Amy Collette

Give thanks for a little, and you will find a lot.

Feeling thankful.

Choose to be grateful, no matter what.

“Gratitude is the fairest blossom which springs from the soul.” — Henry Ward Beecher

Thankful and grateful today and every day.

Megan Hatch is a writer at YourTango who covers pop culture, health and wellness, and zodiac.