100 Cute, Funny & Patriotic 4th Of July Instagram Captions

The fourth of July is fast approaching and we all know what that means! Time to party and celebrate Independence Day.

While 2024 has been interesting so far, to say the least, making this year's summer a fun one is something we all deserve.

With a weekend full of fireworks, friends, family, and food you’re going to want to capture it all on camera and share the details with all of your loved ones on Instagram.

And what does every good Instagram post need? An even better caption.

Independence Day is all about fun, so keep the mood light with one (or more) of these funny 4th of July captions for Instagram.

Clever 4th of July Captions for Instagram

1. Party like it’s 1776.

2. Red, white, and my crew.

3. Indepen'dance' the night away.

4. Red, white, and turnt.

5. What did one flag say to the other flag? Nothing. It just waved.

6. Here today, hungover tomorrow.

7. Did you hear the joke about the Liberty Bell? It'll crack you up.

8. O say, can you sea?

9. What did the visitor say as he left the Statue of Liberty? Keep in torch!

10. It’s lit.

11. Liberty, Equality, and Party.

12. What’s the best kind of tea to drink on July 4th? Liber-tea!

13. Red, white, and brews.

14. Why you gotta be all up in my grill?

15. A battery and a firework were arrested. One was charged, the other let off.

16. “She was an American girl.” — Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

17. “We’re the kids in America.” — Kim Wilde

18. Keep calm and sparkle on.

19. Current mood: Cue the sparklers.

20. Today we all share the same sparkle in our eyes.

21. “I’m just living out the American dream.” — Madonna

22. Snap, crackle, and pop.

23. Drinkin' like Lincoln.

24. Sparkling so hard, I could be a firework.

25. Don't hate U.S. 'cause you ain't U.S.

26. Back-to-back World War champs.

27. Grill, or it didn't happen.

28. "You're welcome." — George Washington

29. Sparkle like it’s the Fourth of July.

30. I'm just here for the BBQ.

31. "Brought to you courtesy of the red, white, and blue." — Toby Keith

32. Light up the sky on the 4th of July.

33. HBD to my favorite country.

Cute 4th of July Captions

34. You could say I have a "flare" for this sort of thing.

35. Sun’s out, buns out.

36. Come on baby, light my fireworks.

37. Take a pitcher, it’ll last longer.

38. U.S of Yay!

39. Red, wine, and blue.

40. I like my beer cold, my coffee black, and my tea in the harbor.

41. It’s a party in the USA.

42. Too cool for British rule.

43. Chill out with your grill out.

44. What is Uncle Sam’s favorite snack? Fire-crackers.

45. Happy Fork of July.

46. We the party people.

47. How do we celebrate Independence Day? Stuck in traffic.

48. Red, white, and barbecue.

49. Four score and seven beers ago.

50. America’s been spilling the tea since 1773.

51. Pitcher perfect.

52. We've mustard up the courage to throw a barbecue.

53. Sparks were flying.

54. Let’s relish today.

55. I American’t even right now.

56. Girls just wanna have independence.

57. Food, family, Fourth of July, and fireworks. The four best F words ever.

58. Wish you were beer.

59. Young, wild, and free.

60. Pies, fries, and the Fourth of July.

61. Rosé in the U.S.A.

62. Stayin’ fly on the Fourth of July.

63. Pretty sure I was a sparkler in another life.

Patriotic 4th of July Captions

64. Happy birthday, America. Talk about a glow-up.

65. A midsummer night’s dream.

66. Have a Yankee Doodle Day.

67. Happy birthday, America. You get better with every year.

68. Land of the free, home of the fun.

69. America sure knows how to throw a birthday party.

70. My favorite color is freedom.

71. If it involves fireworks, BBQ, and freedom — count me in.

72. I'm sorry, I can't hear you over my freedom ringing.

73. “'Cause there ain't no doubt I love this land. God Bless the USA." — Lee Greenwood

74. “Freedom lies in being bold.” — Robert Frost

75. "In America, change is possible. It’s in our hands. Together, I know we’ll get there. Look how far we’ve already come." — Barack Obama

76. “Independence now and forever!” — Daniel Webster

77. “America is another name for opportunity.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

78. “America is hope. It is compassion. It is excellence. It is valor.” — Paul Tsongas

79. “Born in the U.S.A.” — Bruce Springsteen

80. “One flag, one land, one heart, one hand, One Nation evermore!” — Oliver Wendell Holmes

81. American dreamin’.

82. “Where liberty dwells, there is my country.” — Benjamin Franklin

83. “Dreams are the foundation of America.” — Lupita Nyong'o

84. My patriotic heart beats red, white, and blue.

85.“Give me liberty or give me death!” — Patrick Henry

86. “The American flag is the symbol of our freedom, national pride, and history.” — Mike Fitzpatrick

87. "I thank God for my life, and for the stars and stripes." — Zac Brown Band, "Chicken Fried"

88. “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” — John F. Kennedy

89. Bold stripes, bright stars, brave hearts.

90. Home of the free because of the brave.

91. Let freedom ring!

92. America was born to sparkle.

93. "Raise a glass to freedom, something they can never take away." — Hamilton

94. Happy birthday, America!

95. Free to sparkle.

96. Proud to be an American.

97. Sweet land of liberty.

98. We will stand by the right, we will stand by the true, we will live, we will die for the red, white, and blue.

99. Why aren't there any knock-knock jokes about America? Because freedom rings.

100. God Bless America!

