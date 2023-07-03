50 Funny 4th Of July Memes & Independence Day Quotes To Share

The 4th of July is a day not only for beer and fireworks, but for sharing funny 4th of July memes and Independence Day quotes sure to make your friends laugh.

It’s a time for our families to come together to barbecue, and watch the beautiful lights in the sky, and maybe even get an extra day or two off of work. But, of course, that’s not what it’s really about. On July 4, 1776, we decided that we wanted to do things differently — we wanted to be a land where people were free to live their lives.

There are many problems facing our country right now, and it often seems no one can seem to agree on anything. But what we must remember is that we are lucky to have the freedom to argue this way. We are lucky to live in a country that not only allows but encourages us to use our voices to affect change, to celebrate our voices, to celebrate our ideas, to celebrate our choices, to celebrate our freedom, and to celebrate America. That is what the 4th of July is really about.

Here are the best funny 4th of July memes and hilarious quotes about Independence Day to help you celebrate before heading out to meet your family and friends on this holiday.

Funny 4th of July Quotes

1. “The United States is the only country with a known birthday.” — James G. Blaine

2. “Happy 4th of July! Drink until you see stars… and stripes!”

3. “It’s Fourth of July weekend, or, as I call it, Exploding Christmas.” — Stephen Colbert

4. “The truth will set you free, but first it will piss you off.” — Gloria Steinem

5. “America’s a family. We all yell at each other, and it all works out.” — Louis C.K.

6. "My father described this tall lady who stands in the middle of the New York harbor, holding high a torch to welcome people seeking freedom in America. I instantly fell in love." — Yakov Smirnoff

7. "I always have the most fun on the Fourth of July. You don't have to exchange any gifts. You just go to the beach and watch fireworks." — ​James Lafferty

8. “Thanksgiving without turkey is like the Fourth of July with no apple pie or Friday with no two pizzas.” — Joey from "Friends"

9. “May your 4th of July Fireworks cause less personal injury than your alcohol consumption.”

10. "If I have to lay an egg for my country, I'll do it.” — Bob Hope

11. “He makes me melt like a popsicle on the fourth of July.” — Darla, "The Little Rascals"

12. “Oh my god! you look like the fourth of July. Makes me want a hot dog real bad.” — Paulette, "Legally Blonde 2: Red, White, And Blonde"

13. “You get to cook outside, blow stuff up, wear shorts. Easter should be taking notes!" — Jay Pritchett, "Modern Family"

14. “If summer had one defining scent, it'd definitely be the smell of barbecue.” — Katie Lee

15. “Americans will put up with anything provided it doesn't block traffic.” — Dan Rather

16. "When you're born, you get a ticket to the freak show. When you're born in America, you get a front-row seat." — George Carlin

17. "If our Founding Fathers wanted us to care about the rest of the world, they wouldn’t have declared their independence from it." — Stephen Colbert

18. "All great change in America begins at the dinner table." — Ronald Reagan

19. “You wonder sometimes how our government puts on its pants in the morning.” — Jon Stewart

20. “‘And one day people will celebrate this day by getting sh*t-faced and lighting Chinese explosives on — Thomas Jefferson 1776.” — Zach Braff

21. “Liberty means responsibility. That is why most men dread it.” — George Bernard Shaw

22. “Let’s not forget why we celebrate 4th of July, it is the day Will Smith saved us from the aliens.” — "Independence Day"

23. “All people are born alike. Except Republicans and Democrats.” — Groucho Marx

24. “A real patriot is the fellow who gets a parking ticket and rejoices that the system works.” — Bill Vaughan

25. "Too cool for British rule."

Funny 4th of July Memes

26. "You can never be too patriotic!"

27. "HIstory began on July 4th, 1776. Everything before that was a mistake."

28. "Humans: Look at those fireworks! Mother Nature: Hold my beer."

29. "I normally don't have a burger, a brat, and a steak but... it's 4th of July. And I need the energy if I'm gonna start blowing crap up. It's what the founding fathers would want." — Jim Gaffigan

30. "To the land of the furry, and the home of the brave."

31. "July 4th, 1776 British: Just saying you're independent doesn't make it true. Thomas Jefferson: I didn't say it. I declared it."

32. "Remember kids, don't play with fireworks. Have the adults who have been drinking all day set them off. Happy 4th of July!"

33. "Crap, that's due tomorrow? Thomas Jefferson July 3, 1776"

34. "I'm sorry, I can't hear you over my freedom."

35. "242 years ago, Thomas Jefferson wrote the ultimate break up letter. 'It's not you, it's U.S.'"

36. "The colonies are quite rowdy today."

37. "Can I get a Big Mac with a side of Freedom?"

38. "Freedom posts... Freedom posts everywhere."

39. "Imma walk in people backyards like yall barbecuing?"

40. "I want you to remove this hat."

41. "Happy Treason Day ungrateful colonists... It's only treason if you lose."

42. "How many rights should we give the people?... Hella."

43. "Hey America it's your birthday. How are you gonna celebrate? Americas: We're gonna do what we do best. Ignore our problems and drink heavily!"

44. "Dogs preparing for the fourth of July..."

45. "Nobody... Americans every 4th of July:"

46. "The July 5th starter pack."

47. "Dogs on the 5th of July... 'The explosions. It changes you, man.'"

48. "Working ER on 4th of July be like..."

49. "Someone in the United States has no clue this is their last weekend with all ten fingers."

50. "Getting ready for work the day after the 4th of July."

Kaitlin Kaiser is a writer who covers quotes, memes, astrology, pop culture, and relationships.