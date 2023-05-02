Mom Who Brought A Pocket Full Of Quarters To Buy A Cupcake For Her Daughter Leaves The Bakery In Tears

Being a stay-at-home mom comes with many challenges— one being wanting to give your child everything you can but not always being able to because of your circumstances.

Paola Bayron, a stay-at-home mom with a husband struggling to help their family stay financially afloat, claims she was determined to buy her one-year-old daughter a cupcake after she kept repeating the newly-learned word.

Set on not letting her lack of funds get in the way of buying her daughter a special treat— her very first cupcake— she searched the entire house for spare change.

She ended up finding $4 in quarters and headed to the bakery thinking she could only afford one cupcake.

When Paola got to the bakery, she explained her situation to the employee and asked her what she could afford with $4. The employee told her she could get at least two cupcakes with the money she had, so Paola picked out a strawberry one for her daughter and one for herself. However, when she went to pay she was completely caught off guard.

In a TikTok video Paola posted to her page, she reveals how the Misha’s Cupcakes employee’s unexpected act of kindness changed her trip to the bakery into a story she looks forward to telling her daughter when she’s older.

She told Paola that the cupcakes were on the house and proceeded to ask what else she wanted. Overwhelmed with gratitude, Paola burst into tears. Then, the employee went above and beyond by going to the back and packing her a giant bag. “Wait until you leave to open it,” she told her.

Once Paola got to her car, she opened the bag to find an assortment of all different types of cupcakes and treats for her and her daughter to enjoy.

It turns out the employee had once been in Paola’s shoes and understood the value of giving to someone in their time of need. "I know how you’re feeling right now," she says the employee told her. "I know where you’ve been. I’ve been there too. I was homeless for three years. I know what it’s like to just want to have something to enjoy, especially for your daughter."

She didn't end up leaving the bakery with more than just two cupcakes, she left with her $4 of quarters as well.

“This is what we need more of,” writes Paola. “More love, compassion and kindness. We are all going through something and you wouldn’t believe how far your act of kindness can mean for someone who’s been going through a rough patch.”

The story ended on an even more positive note once the employee saw the TikTok Paola shared and commented “We are the girls in the videos and we’re happy we made your day. Hope you guys enjoyed everything.”

Many who saw Paola’s TikTok could relate to her situation and were inspired to stay strong after hearing about the stranger’s act of kindness.

“Don’t be embarrassed we all have been there no matter what we do,” writes one user.

“Thank you for being real. I am [in] the same boat. I usually keep change to gather and when I go on my daily walks with my baby I buy her some cookies,” added a second.

“I’m crying with you I was homeless until 7 months pregnant and I have a letter to my son about those days,” said a mom who knew the struggle.

Another said “It’s these little stories that keep us going! You got this momma!”

The heartwarming story is a testament to the power of community and the importance of supporting others during difficult times.

Maddie Haley is a writer for YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers pop culture, entertainment, and celebrity news.