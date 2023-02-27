Woman Says Teachers Should Stop Asking Students Why They're Late To School & Just Be Happy They Showed Up

Many of us can probably remember having to explain to our teachers, and sometimes in front of the entire class, why we showed up late for school.

While some students were chronically late to school, sometimes for things that could've been avoided, others were maybe struggling at home or had something going on in their lives that should've been too personal to share.

In a social media post, one woman pointed out that students shouldn't have to explain why they weren't on time for school.

A woman says teachers should stop asking students why they were late to school and just be happy they showed up.

In a Facebook post, a woman named Audrey George wrote that students shouldn't have to share the inner workings of their private life with their teachers whenever they show up to school late.

"We should NOT ask our students why they are late first thing in the morning!" George wrote.

"[Third] graders can't drive. [Seventh] graders can't help that their mom has to drop off their youngest siblings at daycare and elementary school before dropping them off last."

She continued, adding, "[Tenth] graders don't want to tell you that they had to find a ride because they don't have an adult in their house who can drive them to school and they missed the bus."

George noted that instead of asking these young children to announce the reason they are late, they should instead show them that they are happy they showed up, even if they weren't on time.

"We tell these children we are HAPPY THEY ARE AT SCHOOL."

George acknowledged that many educators have "become so disconnected from the children, teens, and young adults that we teach, that we assume they all live great and perfect lives."

"Many of them are trying to survive. BE NICE," she concluded.

While it is sometimes a school's responsibility to inquire about a student's lateness, teachers should approach the topic with empathy and a mindset of trying to help, instead of embarrassing or possibly talking down to their students.

Many people agreed with George's philosophy and pointed out how helpful teachers can be with this mindset.

George's Facebook post, which was shared on Instagram, garnered many comments from people who couldn't help but agree.

"Holding a child accountable for something over which they have no control actually does damage…that’s how anxiety and emotional issues develop," one user wrote.

Another user added, "The only thing I say to our students when they come in late is, 'good morning, I’m so glad you are here.' End of story."

"Any necessary conversation that needs to happen happens between the adults."

A third user chimed in, "Or that kid who’s always falling asleep. Maybe instead of punishing them, we could take a minute to think."

"Let’s not forget about our houseless kids," a fourth user commented. "For some school is their only “safe” place. Be happy they made it there."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.