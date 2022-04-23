Single Woman Reveals ‘Tests’ She Makes Men Pass To See If They Can Provide For Her, Sparking Debate

A woman on TikTok shared a video explaining the “tests” she gives prospective men to see if they can treat her right.

The woman, named Gabby and goes by the username @respectfullygabby on TikTok, posted the video on March 24. Since then, it has garnered more than 278,000 views and 40,000 likes.

But viewers are unsure what to think of the woman after the video.

The TikTok video reveals the 'tests' she makes men she dates pass.

The first “test” she gives to men is to see if they will pay for their dates. If they don’t, then Gabby wants them to move along.

“Let’s just stop this conversation and the back-and-forth, the 50/50, the bulls**t,” she said in the video. “First date, he needs to be paying 100 percent. And if he’s not, then, like, goodbye.”

The second “test” is meant to show whether or not the date cares about her safety.

When explaining this one, she made an example of a recent date who did not pass the test.

She says that she met up with a man she knew from Instagram and the two went out for drinks in downtown Miami. When they were done for the night, they both called for Ubers to get home.

He offers to stay and wait for her uber to arrive but she tells him he should go ahead, but she really wanted him to turn down her offer and stay with her anyways.

When he instead accepted her offer and left in his Uber, that immediately raised a red flag for Gabby.

“It is 4 a.m. in Miami, Florida, where no good is to come,” she said in the video.

“Everything is shut down and I’m standing by myself in the middle of the f***ing street, immediately no, immediately no. If you don’t care about my safety and making sure that I get into my Uber safely, you’re done, you’re done for.”

She then says that men should also text their date after they get home to ensure they made it back safely. She said her date didn’t do that either, meaning he failed both parts of the “protection test.”

The third and final test she mentions in the video is meant to show her how much a man is willing to give her.

“When we’re out, if you have like a jacket on or some kind of overshirt, I will always, without a doubt, say that I’m cold, because I want to see if you will give me the shirt off your back,” she said in the video.

“If you don’t, you’re dead to me. And then if you do, I won’t take it, because h**s don’t get cold.”

Gabby’s video drew a very mixed reaction from viewers.

Some agreed with her process and commended her for being so diligent.

“If a guy doesn’t make sure I get home safely after our date, I won’t go out with him again, no matter how good the date was,” one woman replied.

Others weren’t as receptive toward her “tests” and bashed her for not communicating with her date clearly.

“You told him to go ahead…” another woman replied. “Instead tell him 'thank you' and you’d appreciate him waiting with you.”

Jonathan Alfano is a writer who focuses on news and entertainment topics. He majors in journalism at the University of Central Florida with a minor in sports business. Follow him on Twitter.