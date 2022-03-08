Woman Says She Refuses To Get A Job Because She's A 'Stay At Home Daughter' Who's Job Is To 'Be Pretty'

The concept of a “stay-at-home mom” is one that people are generally familiar due to the vital role some moms play in caring for their children while another parent makes an income for the family.

In recent years, the prominence of the stay-at-home mom has somewhat dropped off as more women become professionals in all sorts of sectors.

It is now more acceptable for any gender to take on the role of a stay-at-home parent.

This change has been important in society and while we should embrace the many versions of families that exist, some are a little harder to wrap our heads around.

For example, TikTok's very own stay-at-home daughter.

One TikToker claims to be a “stay-at-home daughter,” whose primary responsibility is to “be pretty.”

For most people, the concept of a “stay-at-home daughter” is completely new, but TikToker Shoshanna insists that that really is her “job” in a video posted to her TikTok.

In the video, Shoshanna says in a caption, “when everyone in ur life is telling you to get a job but they don’t get that being the stay-at-home daughter is a job” over a video of herself brushing her hair.

Making a living online through social media is more possible now than ever. Many famous personalities got their start by going viral or posting videos to Youtube or, more recently, TikTok.

Some creators get millions of views and make a living online.

It’s hard to derive exact figures as the online content space is so vast and every platform has different rules for how its creators get paid. It's safe to say, at least, that the top creators, which turn around millions of views per video, on any of these platforms are successful and make a healthy paycheck in advertising revenue and from the platform.

Shoshanna is not one of those creators.

While the original TikTok has accrued over 180,000 views, most of Shoshanna’s most recent content barely breaks 1000 views.

These are not the sorts of numbers that you would expect from a creator that is able to live off of their online content, especially not on TikTok where the videos are short and creators are in competition with each other for money from TikTok’s creator fund, which only becomes more competitive every single day.

Shoshanna isn’t even the top “Shoshanna.”

When searching for her TikTok, one has to search the entire name of the account, “deinshoshannamadchen” in order to find her videos.

When simply searching for “Shoshanna,” several other creators come up first.

It seems that just “being pretty” isn’t paying off for this stay-at-home daughter quite yet.

That said, it does seem that the TikTok is just a joke and many users are joining in on the joke in the comments, expressing their desire to become "stay-at-home daughters."

