Woman Quit Her Corporate Marketing Job To Make More Money As A Server Because She Wasn't 'Valued' Or 'Passionate'

For most young people, working in a service industry job isn't something they see themselves doing forever. Instead, it's usually the job they have until they can find employment in the corporate world working a regular nine-to-five.

While seemingly unconventional, content creator Chiaki Summer explained to her followers, after getting an influx of questions, why she chose to return to waitressing after spending several years working in the marketing industry.

She revealed that she returned to work as a server to make more money after previously having jobs in the corporate industry.

In Summer's TikTok video, she recorded herself in her server uniform at her job, and in overlay text wrote, "Going from waiting tables to corporate girlie just to go back to waiting tables."

Of course, she was bombarded with questions and comments about why she would choose to leave a "secure" position, which probably included benefits and a higher salary, to go back to working as a server in a restaurant.

In a follow-up video, Summer explained why she had decided to move away from corporate. She told her viewers that when she was in college, she had worked in the food service industry as a way to make money on the side while also attending school.

After she graduated, she was employed in corporate marketing for around two years. "I've done a good amount of marketing jobs. I've done fully remote positions, hybrid positions, to in-office positions."

"I've worked at a small desk in the corner of an office in a startup building, to my own cubicle on the penthouse floor of a 13-story building, and of course my own desk at home. I did all of it."

Summer said that when she first started working in the marketing field, she had been excited and looking forward to the growth she would achieve. At first, she felt as if her skills were "being valued and put to good use."

However, she found that the more time she spent working in the corporate world, the more she realized that all of her energy was slowly being depleted.

"I knew I didn't want to do marketing [for] my entire life, and I was sick of a nine-to-five structure," she admitted. "I began to realize that my skills were definitely put to use but I wasn't valued enough."

Summer quickly realized that her position and her presence at these companies could be easily replaced with someone else at the drop of a hat. Also, as a creative person, working in the corporate world sucked all of her creativity out of her.

After getting laid off, Summer realized she didn't want to continue giving her time to something that wasn't benefiting her anymore.

In November 2022, Summer shared that she had lost her job, and after feeling guilt and sadness over not having employment anymore, she decided to put all her energy into being creative again.

"If the pandemic has taught us anything, it's that essential workers probably don't exist in a corporate building. They're probably not marketing coordinators," she said.

After being unemployed for some time, Summer decided to become a freelance social media creator and pursue acting gigs on the side. However, since she's in the early stages of both those career paths, to make extra money, Summer decided to return to her waitressing job.

"I decided to go back into the service industry as a waitress (for extra income)," she revealed. "Let me tell you, it feels so good to turn my brain off for a second and to not stare at my computer screen for eight hours a day."

Summer acknowledged that for people working in corporate jobs right now, it may seem weird that she chose to return to being a server, but she pointed out that if she's "making as much from my tips as [corporate workers]" while still having time to pursue her passions on the side, then it's a win-win situation for her.

"I have no idea how long I'll stay in the restaurant industry, but I feel more free knowing that a corporate job isn't the only option for me and I'm not going to let my job define me or take over my life."

Many people in the corporate world are starting to quit their jobs at higher rates now.

According to the Pew Research Center, a survey found that low pay, a lack of opportunities for advancement, and feeling disrespected at work are the top reasons why Americans quit their jobs in 2021.

Adults younger than 30 are far more likely than older adults to have voluntarily left their job last year: 37% of young adults say they did this, compared with 17% of those ages 30 to 49, 9% of those ages 50 to 64 and 5% of those ages 65 and older.

In the comments section of Summer's video, many TikTok users praised her for realizing she was unhappy and deciding to return to a job that others would deem as being "unconventional" and even a bit weird.

"Hearing this makes me feel [at] ease because I graduated a couple years ago and still haven't found a career," one TikTok user wrote. "Still working as a server."

Another user added, "I feel this. [I] left corporate last year and still figuring things out, but the work used to be so draining."

"I work corporate now and got a serving job on the side, and I lowkey enjoy it more," a third user pointed out.

