77-Year-Old Woman Declares That She Is In Love With Herself & Holds Wedding Ceremony At Her Retirement Home

We often preach about “self-love” and one woman has decided to take it to a whole new level. The senior citizen married the love of her life at an unforgettable wedding ceremony at her retirement home.

The lucky person standing at the end of the aisle was none other than herself.

The 77-year-old woman married herself at a ceremony at her retirement home after declaring that she is in love with herself.

Dorothy “Dottie” Fideli from Goshen, Ohio has spent a lot of her time reflecting about love, and what it means to her. After much consideration and self-realization, she concluded that there was only one person in the world that she loved enough to spend the rest of her life with... herself.

“I have been with myself for 40 years,” Fideli told KCENNews. “Something just came over me one day in Church that, you want to do something special for yourself.”

Fideli, who is a mother of three and grandmother, has been married once before in 1965 in a courthouse wedding ceremony. “We just went to the Test of the Peace, and I went home and he went to work,” she says. She and her ex-husband divorced nine years later.

Although Fideli never gave up on love, she looked elsewhere to find it. She eventually discovered it and came to the realization that the love of her life may not be anyone other than herself. “Love is the most important thing in this world,” Fideli claims. “And if you love God, and love yourself this world will be a field of roses.”

On the night before her big day, Fideli put on her veil and white gown, holding a bouquet of flowers in her hands, admitting that she was a nervous bride-to-be, yet excited about what lay ahead. “This is something new for me!” she says. Her ceremony was all set to be held in the lobby of her retirement home, O’Bannon Terrace.

“I’d never thought I’d look this pretty in a bright thing!” the beaming bride says ahead of the ceremony. “It’s emotional for me. Because this is something I’ve wanted.”

Photo: KCENNews/YouTube

Fideli also has a message for those wondering if they’ll ever have the chance to walk down the aisle, whether they’ll be tying the knot with themselves or someone else. “If it’s not in the cards for them, then there’s something out there that will make them happy and find their self in life and fulfill their soul,” she says.

Self-love is essential for our overall happiness and well-being. Even if it means we have to marry ourselves, it will be one of the most important and healthy relationships we ever have!

