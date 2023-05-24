Woman Who Was Replaced 3 Hours After Quitting Shares An Important Truth About Work Culture

A Canadian pilates instructor learned something crucial about the working world after she quit her job.

In a TikTok video that has amassed over 800,000 likes, a woman named Norah made sure her viewers knew that no job is worth compromising your wellbeing because no employer would do the same for you.

She revealed that within three hours of quitting, her employer didn't waste any time in replacing her.

In a video, Norah explained that before she found her love of all things Yoga, she had worked a standard nine-to-five in a corporate job.

Norah had stitched another TikTok creator's video who had asked: "What's something you were not prepared for about the corporate world?" Answering the question in her own video, Norah revealed that the reality of being undervalued was one.

Photo: TikTok

"No matter how much work you do, you are always dispensable. Always," Norah said — a harsh but wise truth.

At her previous job, she acknowledged that despite putting all of her efforts into the position, and often working above and beyond the requirements, when it came down to it, she was not seen as a worker whose efforts were being noticed.

"I stood on my head for a company, and went in early every morning, left late, and worked weekends, and when I decided to leave they replaced me within three hours," she continued. Offering some advice to other people in the workforce, Norah pointed out that no job is worth the stress of putting in numerous hours.

"You are always dispensable and no job is worth your mental and physical health. Ever," she stressed. Unfortunately, many workers in this country are facing deteriorating mental and physical health due to their jobs.

In a Gallup survey of almost 16,000 working adults in the U.S., it was found that nearly one in five workers rate their mental health as only "fair" or "poor," with those employees taking an average of 12 unplanned days off annually. More broadly, four in 10 workers said their job negatively affects their mental health, versus three in 10 workers who say it makes them mentally healthier.

In the comments section, many people agreed with Norah's take and chimed in with their thoughts.

"Yup. This is the perfectly explained reason why people are 'quiet quitting.' It's not worth your health because the company doesn't care," one TikTok user pointed out.

Another user shared their experience of having to leave a "toxic" company they had worked for. "When I left a toxic company that didn’t value my work, they had to hire two people to do my job. They wouldn’t give me a raise but did that instead."

"Yes, girl this is so true and so disheartening but it’s good to learn and no longer work hard for people who don’t care!" a third user remarked.

A fifth user questioned the hypocrisy of certain companies only offering more money to workers once they realize their worth and try to leave. "Or when jobs tell you they absolutely CAN'T give you a raise, but suddenly offers you one when you resign. Like ma’am, my new job offered much higher."

Employers working harder to foster productive work environments while also treating their employees with respect, fairness, and value, can only lead to beneficial success for an organization in the long run.

